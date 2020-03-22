Forest City, West Hancock schools close, work on contingency plans

The district is planning for classes to resume April 13, and any school-related program, activity, athletic practices or events are canceled, postponed or suspended until then.

West Hancock Community School District will also be closed for the next 30 days, and the exact date of return will be determined later.

"The situation has been very fluid so things could change again quickly," Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said in his alert.

The district is working on forming some e-learning and online learning programs to continue students’ education.

Students who have belongings in any of the school buildings should schedule a time with the building principal to retrieve their items. Students are asked to make sure the items are essential at this time and not show up to the school building unannounced.

Students who do not have any access to technology to participate in the e-learning or online learning programs may be able to check out a Chromebook for the family, as supplies are limited.

Reynolds said in her announcement she and the Iowa Department of Public Health will continue to assess where the state is during this time and determine if the schools can reopen or should remain closed for an extended period of time.