Forest City, West Hancock schools close, work on contingency plans

Due to the threat of COVID-19, or coronavirus, all Iowa schools and many governing bodies have closed and declared states of emergency.
Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended all Iowa schools to close for the next four weeks the night of March 15 after community spread of the coronavirus in Iowa was confirmed.
"Unfortunately, we know now of substantial community spread in our state, which takes us to the next level of response," Reynolds said.
The state legislature waived the days and hours requirement for a school year on Monday, so these days will not have to be made up once school is back in session.
Forest City Community School District is taking that recommendation and will be closed until further notice.
In the meantime, the district will be implementing a flex learning academic program to students who wish to participate starting Monday, March 23.
“With our strong emphasis in technology and outstanding staff, we will begin this journey, as we feel this is best for our students and parents,” Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. “This is unchartered territory and adjustments will be made as needed. With your support, we plan to keep our students engaged and on track academically to the best of our ability.”
In the elementary school, the overall goal is to provide students with some structure to stay on track with a focus on reviewing essential skills already covered.
Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students will receive paper flex packets they do not need to turn in, and second- through fourth-graders will be issued their Chromebooks from the classroom and receive instructions.
The goal in the middle school is to “continue the learning that was in place for all students” primarily using an online communication model with videos, resources, projects and assignments shared electronically with students, according to middle school principal Zach Dillavou.
“We have the resources and the responsibility to educate our students,” Dillavou said. “While this model will look considerably different than a traditional day, it is the best thing to do for students.”
For high school students, the goal is to create a sense of normalcy, continue to foster and maintain relationships and minimize academic regression, high school principal Ken Baker said.
Because the shutdown started only a few days into the third trimester of the year, Baker said the goal is also to continue the trimester so students can earn credits, and information relating to the planned schedule, structure and grading will be provided to students.
As some students had left some belongings in the school buildings, the three buildings were open Friday and Monday to allow students to come in and grab their things.
The district is planning for classes to resume April 13, and any school-related program, activity, athletic practices or events are canceled, postponed or suspended until then.
West Hancock Community School District will also be closed for the next 30 days, and the exact date of return will be determined later.
"The situation has been very fluid so things could change again quickly," Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said in his alert.
The district is working on forming some e-learning and online learning programs to continue students’ education.
Students who have belongings in any of the school buildings should schedule a time with the building principal to retrieve their items. Students are asked to make sure the items are essential at this time and not show up to the school building unannounced.
Students who do not have any access to technology to participate in the e-learning or online learning programs may be able to check out a Chromebook for the family, as supplies are limited.
Reynolds said in her announcement she and the Iowa Department of Public Health will continue to assess where the state is during this time and determine if the schools can reopen or should remain closed for an extended period of time.
"We know that these are unprecedented times, and we understand that school closures have an impact on children, families and the workforce," she said. "But this next step goes a long way to protect our vulnerable Iowans and mitigate further spread of the virus."
The state will be putting policies in place to still provide access to child care in the meantime, Reynolds said.
May 7, 1963
April 12, 1955
May 1, 1937
Jan. 17, 2007
Sept. 2, 1941
May 3, 1998
May 4, 1955
Aug. 6, 1989
May 7, 1963
Nov. 7, 1961
Jan. 9, 1953
Nov. 9, 1942: Smallpox
Apr. 11, 1967
April 12, 1955
Nov. 18, 1999
Aug. 19, 1970
Feb. 19, 1959
Oct. 19, 1929
Aug. 23, 1938
Feb. 24, 1937
July 24, 1933
Oct. 30, 1939
Jan. 25, 1930
July 26, 1930
Jan. 28, 1956
Feb. 28, 1963
Apr. 27, 1962
Jan. 28, 1956
Jan. 28, 1989
Jan. 28, 2003
Aug. 31, 1937
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.