Forest City Schools closed next 4 weeks, West Hancock cancels practices

Governor Kim Reynolds recommended all Iowa schools to close for the next four weeks Sunday night after community spread of the coronavirus in Iowa has been confirmed.

"Unfortunately, we know now of substantial community spread in our state, which takes us to the next level of response," Reynolds said.

Forest City Community School District, having just finished its spring break, is taking that recommendation and will be closed until further notice.

West Hancock Community School District has just started its spring break, which lasts between Monday and Tuesday; however, West Hancock CSD has announced all practices are canceled for the time being based on the governor's announcement.

Both districts said more information will be coming in the near future.

Reynolds said in her announcement she and the Iowa Department of Public Health will continue to assess where the state is during this time and determine if the schools can reopen or should remain closed for an extended period of time.