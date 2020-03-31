First responders adapt to the COVID-19 threat

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have decided to stay at home and either work from there or take a hiatus from work if necessary.

There are certain individuals, however, who are vital to the community and to the safety of everyone – those individuals are the first responders in every community.

Police officers, fire fighters and paramedics have had to put in place new policies and procedures as precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Jennifer Vaske, a paramedic in the West Hancock Ambulance Service, said they’ve limited the traffic coming in and out of the building and changed the policy on their rigs, working to keep at least one rig for patients who don’t have any signs of the virus, in addition to making sure they are using the proper equipment to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“If we’re taking a cancer patient or something like that, we definitely don’t want to expose [the virus] to them and we know that they don’t have any symptoms of the virus in the hotline we’re transporting them,” she said.

There are a lot of updates for her to keep up on and continuous meetings to make sure she and her colleagues have the most up-to-date information on keeping herself and her patients safe, Vaske said.