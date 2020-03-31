First responders adapt to the COVID-19 threat

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have decided to stay at home and either work from there or take a hiatus from work if necessary.
There are certain individuals, however, who are vital to the community and to the safety of everyone – those individuals are the first responders in every community.
Police officers, fire fighters and paramedics have had to put in place new policies and procedures as precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Jennifer Vaske, a paramedic in the West Hancock Ambulance Service, said they’ve limited the traffic coming in and out of the building and changed the policy on their rigs, working to keep at least one rig for patients who don’t have any signs of the virus, in addition to making sure they are using the proper equipment to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“If we’re taking a cancer patient or something like that, we definitely don’t want to expose [the virus] to them and we know that they don’t have any symptoms of the virus in the hotline we’re transporting them,” she said.
There are a lot of updates for her to keep up on and continuous meetings to make sure she and her colleagues have the most up-to-date information on keeping herself and her patients safe, Vaske said.
“A lot of these things we have in place, it’s just making sure we’re practicing them,” she said. “It’s really overwhelming, just all the information that is thrown at us every single day.”
The COVID-19 situation is one big unknown with what the paramedics have coming to them and what to prepare for, Vaske said.
When they first started hearing about the novel coronavirus, Vaske said they made sure they had supplies on hand and were ordering extra supplies that they thought they might need, like masks and gloves, and making sure there was a stockpile of supplies.
“Anytime there’s a pandemic, everybody runs out of supplies,” she said. “You can never have enough supplies.”
So far, Vaske said they’re “sitting OK” on supplies, but once they use up their stockpile, that’s it.
“Once this is down, we can’t order any more,” she said. “None of our suppliers have any more. So really with the unknown of how many people we’re looking at, it’s hard to know how fast we’re going to go through this supply.”
Because the situation is an unknown, Vaske said they have to treat every person they come into contact with as a carrier of COVID-19.
After the pandemic has passed, Vaske said they’ll be taking everything in and seeing what they could have done better and review what happened so they’re better prepared next time they’re faced with something like this.
Forest City Chief of Police Tom Montgomery said they started changes a few weeks ago and now take calls over the phone if possible, though normally they like face-to-face contact.
“If [they can’t call], we will try to maintain the six-foot social distance recommendation,” he said.
The police station is currently closed to the public, but there are exceptions, Montgomery said.
He said they encourage people to pay parking and municipal infraction tickets online or drop them off in the box at the station or city hall.
Montgomery said there will still be officers on 24/7, though off-duty officers have been asked not to come into the station unless they are on duty.
“Nothing has changed on the number of officers that are working,” he said. “The schedule hasn’t changed.”
Officers working together also maintain the six-foot distance recommendation and communicate by phone or computer and are equipped with personal protective equipment to use on medical and other calls where they feel it’s necessary, Montgomery said.
“So far this has not affected our job,” he said. “There will be times when we have to have contact with the public, such as arrests.”
So far, there has been no feedback from the public, though several people have thanked the officers and appreciate what they do, according to Montgomery.
Montgomery said the changes are good and he hopes the COVID-19 threat will “go away soon.”
Jon Swenson, Britt Volunteer Fire Department chief, said they had to postpone a couple of their meetings and some outlying events in addition to taking some other precautions.
“We’re being a little more precautious if we have to go out and do any lift assist with the ambulance, we’re restricting how many can go at a time and to a call,” he said.
Swenson said since about a week and a half ago, they are no longer meeting in large groups and are not allowing any unauthorized personnel in the fire station; additionally, they will be using more protective gear when they go out on call, especially one-on-one calls like a car accident.
“Otherwise if we get called out on a call, we’re going to respond with precaution but we will go,” he said.
So far, taking these precautions hasn’t much affected how they do their job, because they take precaution already for other illnesses, according to Swenson.
“Blood-borne pathogens and hepatituses and all that stuff that’s also out there, so it has not changed a lot of our [procedures],” he said. “We put the rubber gloves on, we put the face shields on and we go.”
Swenson said when considering the different procedures and policies to implement in the face of the novel coronavirus threat, common sense is a large part of it.
“You know, you’ve just got to restrict yourself and what you can do and try to avoid as much contact as you can,” he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
