Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson

QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson