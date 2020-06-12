Energy company starts building in Britt

Because Alliant already has a smaller office building in Britt, on James Avenue, they will be moving the employees who work there and adding the wind farm employees to work in the new facility, which can store the company’s trucks, equipment and parts and keep the employees up-to-date on the latest technology in the training facility.

Wagner said the company will sell the old facility on James Avenue, though they typically work with the communities to find a use for their old facilities when they’re done with them.

“It’s been great to work with the city on this project, and we’re looking forward to getting it done and getting folks inside it,” Wagner said. “It’s nice to have a space that can meet our employees’ needs, and we think this is going to be a great one.”

The City of Britt signed the development agreement between the city and Alliant in its May 19 meeting, and Alliant immediately broke ground after that.

Since the company is centrally assessed, meaning its assessed by the State, Britt will not be seeing much in the way of property taxes from the building, either, according to city administrator Deb Sawyer.