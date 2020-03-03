Dr. Harlan Gene Thorvilson

Harlan was born February 20, 1945, in Mason City, Iowa. He grew up on his family farm south of Lake Mills with his mother and father, Gladys and Horace, and his sister, Ellen. During his childhood, Harlan loved helping his dad and uncles with farming chores, raising corn and soybeans and managing livestock. Harlan graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1963. He attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he earned a B.A. in Biology in 1967. In 1969, he earned a M.S. from Iowa State University in Zoology-Entomology. He was employed as an Associate Professor in Biology at Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa, from 1969-1980. From 1980-83, he was a Predoctoral Associate at Iowa State University where he finished his PhD in Entomology in December 1983. Dr. Harlan Thorvilson then moved to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, where he was a professor from 1984 until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of numerous professional and honorary societies and was awarded the Agriculture Teaching National Award of Merit and the TTU President's Excellence in Teaching for several years. His principal research interests were the biology and ecology of the red imported fire ant, entomopathogenic fungi as agents of insect biological control and protection of electrical equipment from fire ant damage.