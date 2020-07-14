CQ Hob Nob brings modern sports bar to Britt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When J&D’s Hob Nob on Main Avenue in Britt closed Aug. 31, it wasn’t the end of the old restaurant and bar; it was merely the start of a new chapter.

Nick Garman and Ben Smith came together to buy the Hob Nob, renaming it Captain’s Quarters Hob Nob, giving the old place a complete makeover while still staying true to its roots and opening the new restaurant and bar on June 5.

Garman, who owns G3 Insurance Services in Clear Lake, bought the restaurant in early November and worked with Smith, who worked as the distribution supervisor for Coca Cola in Mason City and is now the Hob Nob’s manager, to bring their vision of Captain’s Quarters to fruition.

“Nick and I did probably about 90 percent of the work ourselves, and the goal when we got it was for me to quit my job, quit working for the Man,” Smith said.

Smith moved to Britt in 1998 when he was in high school, and Garman has lived in Britt since he was a little boy, and they both grew up with J&D’s Hob Nob, so when they heard its owner at the time, Dale Nielsen, had it up for sale they decided to make him an offer, Smith said.

“Didn’t want to let it die,” he said.