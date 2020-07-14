CQ Hob Nob brings modern sports bar to Britt

When J&D’s Hob Nob on Main Avenue in Britt closed Aug. 31, it wasn’t the end of the old restaurant and bar; it was merely the start of a new chapter.
Nick Garman and Ben Smith came together to buy the Hob Nob, renaming it Captain’s Quarters Hob Nob, giving the old place a complete makeover while still staying true to its roots and opening the new restaurant and bar on June 5.
Garman, who owns G3 Insurance Services in Clear Lake, bought the restaurant in early November and worked with Smith, who worked as the distribution supervisor for Coca Cola in Mason City and is now the Hob Nob’s manager, to bring their vision of Captain’s Quarters to fruition.
“Nick and I did probably about 90 percent of the work ourselves, and the goal when we got it was for me to quit my job, quit working for the Man,” Smith said.
Smith moved to Britt in 1998 when he was in high school, and Garman has lived in Britt since he was a little boy, and they both grew up with J&D’s Hob Nob, so when they heard its owner at the time, Dale Nielsen, had it up for sale they decided to make him an offer, Smith said.
“Didn’t want to let it die,” he said.
Though Smith and Garman always joked that if they ever opened a bar it’d be called Captain’s Quarters, Smith said they saw no sense in changing the name of the bar because it would always be known as the Hob Nob in Britt.
“No matter whoever, however long a history, it’s going to be the Hob Nob in Britt,” Smith said. “It’s just the way it works. No sense in changing it.”
When they got the Hob Nob from Nielsen, they went to work on it and “gutted it completely,” with new plumbing, new electrical, making the kitchen a bit bigger, changing the menu and the décor, according to Smith.
“We just wanted to make something more modern for Britt,” Smith said. “It’s got a modern feel, like a big city feel, but it still looks like the Hob Nob on the outside.”
Smith said they had West Hancock High School art teacher Jolene Eischen even make the outside look like a train car, complete with graffiti, train numbers and little hobos painted on the side.
Of course, when remodeling an old building, some outdated and not-up-to-code surprises often get thrown into the mix, as was the case with the Hob Nob, requiring Garman and Smith to spend more time fixing the place up, Smith said.
“Every time we tried to do one thing, we’d realize that something was outdated or not up to code so we’d have to do it even more, and mainly it was time – I hate to say it that way, but I worked a full-time job, Nick owns an insurance company, so he’s working full time, so we’re working during the day, coming here at night and working through the night to get it done,” he said.
Since Garman and Smith were both new to the restaurant business, they had to ask a lot of questions and received a lot of help from Damon Baker, owner of the Titanium Lunchbox just across the street from the Hob Nob, Smith said.
During this time, the COVID-19 pandemic started, so they took a break for about a month, waiting until the governor allowed all bars and restaurants to open up at 50 percent capacity to open up the new Hob Nob.
Currently, all the tables are spaced 6 feet apart, and Smith and Garman had transformed the garage in the back into an overflow room people can rent.
While the Hob Nob has a few full-time staff members, Smith said the restaurant is really much of a family affair, having received a lot of help from his kids, his mother-in-law and Nick’s mother.
The CQ Hob Nob is very different from J&D’s Hob Nob, with its blue and gray tones, tables supported by two barrels and can seat six people, TVs showing football reruns, for now, and a modern bar sitting right where the old bar used to be.
“It was really making sure that we were doing it to what we expected in our minds and not to what everybody else expected, because if we went by everybody else’s suggestions, we’d still have an old 70s-style bar in town, and it’s hard to go against the norm,” Smith said.
Though some people in town were a bit resistant to the change, over the course of the past month, Smith said they’re getting a lot of the “old Hob Nobbers” and old-timers back in the restaurant, slowly but surely.
“People dealing with the change and modernization of it was really a bigger hill than we anticipated, and that was a big hill,” he said.
The CQ Hob Nob has the support of the whole Britt community, from fellow business owners to the mayor and the chief of police, and is starting to get a lot of repeat customers, Smith said.
“It’s a new change, an updated change that the City of Britt deserved and should be receptive to,” he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
