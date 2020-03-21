Coronavirus Update: How local businesses are changing their services

Here is a list of all the local retail establishments and restaurants that offer either online purchasing, takeout or delivery or have changed how they will conduct their business due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates.

See each business's website or Facebook page for menus, hours and more information.

Gift certificates are also a good way to support businesses during this time.

If you have a business in Hancock or Winnebago Counties and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Britt

El Tequila will be closed for dine-in as of noon Tuesday, March 17. The hours will remain the same, though, as the restaurant will offer pickup, delivery or curbside pickup. Phone number is 641-843-9121.

The Hobo House has closed its dining room to the public, and will do to-go orders. They can deliver to the curb at the front door. Call 641-843-3840. The Hobo House will not be serving Easter buffet this year.