Coronavirus Update: How local businesses are changing their services

Here is a list of all the local retail establishments and restaurants that offer either online purchasing, takeout or delivery or have changed how they will conduct their business due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates.
Britt
El Tequila will be closed for dine-in as of noon Tuesday, March 17. The hours will remain the same, though, as the restaurant will offer pickup, delivery or curbside pickup. Phone number is 641-843-9121.
The Hobo House has closed its dining room to the public, and will do to-go orders. They can deliver to the curb at the front door. Call 641-843-3840. The Hobo House will not be serving Easter buffet this year.
The Titanium Lunchbox will no longer be open inside. All orders will be pickup or delivery. They offer curbside pickup in front or at the drive-up door in the back. They also offer home delivery as well as their usual delivery to businesses. Call 641-843-4600.
The Britt Bar & Grill will be closed for dine-in, but will still be open for carry out and delivery. Call 641-843-4275.
Forest City
Scoopy Doos Ice Cream and More will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for carry out only. Call ahead at 641-585-3030.
The Iowan lobby is closed, and the drive-thru is now set up and operating. They have asked their customers to pay with credit card so they do not have to handle money. Hours have shortened to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 641-585-4400 to place an order.
The A&W dining room has been closed off, but the restaurant will continue to operate the drive-thru. Call 641-582-4733.
Shooterz Bar & Grill will remain open, offering carry out during normal business hours and delivery with a $15 minimum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 641-585-5000.
The Paddler's Tap has decided to temporarily close.
Borderline Pizza and Taco Jerry's have asked their customers to call ahead to keep contact time to a minimum. Those who don't call ahead and order a pizza will be asked to wait outside until it is done. Call 641-585-3151.
The Ay Jalisco dining room is closed until further notice, and the restaurant will be doing takeout only between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
