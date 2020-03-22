You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus Update: Canceled or changed events in Winnebago, Hancock Counties
0 comments

Coronavirus Update: Canceled or changed events in Winnebago, Hancock Counties

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

The Iowa Democratic Party has announced a statewide postponement of all upcoming county conventions. A reschedule date has not yet been determined.

Undated

The Britt Public Library will close beginning Wednesday, March 18, though some staff will still be in the building most days and people who need library materials can call (641-843-4245) or email (brittpubliclibrary@mchsi.com) their request and the pickup of the materials will be arranged. Pickup is available 12-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 12-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Library materials are being checked out for 30 days, and all library programs have been canceled.

The Forest City Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. Books can be read online through e-readers and audio books on the library website, www1.youseemore.com/nilc/forestcitypl/. Story time on Thursdays is canceled until further notice.

The Forest City YMCA has also taken steps to limit coronavirus exposure, suspending all youth and adult programming, including a.m. and p.m. Kid Kare, and outside group facility usage. The YMCA facility and all child care locations will continue to be open with reduced hours of 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to give more time for staff to thoroughly clean and sanitize the facility each day.

The Winnebago County Courthouse and other county buildings, like the Public Health builidng, are closed to the public, though there will be limited access to the Clerk of Court, through the west elevator entrance for essential court proceedings, and the sheriff's office. Citizens should conduct business through email, mail, fax or online when possible.

All Britt city buildings including the City Hall, fire station, police department and public works department will be closed to public access beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. City staff will continue to work regular hours, and residents can do business via telephone or email or by using the payment options on the website and the drop box outside City Hall.

The Forest City Hall is closed to the general public. Business should be conducted through phone, email or mail.

Forest City Parks and Recreation have said their office will be closed to the public along with the Civic Auditorium, but they will still be doing business.

All Britt city parks are closed until further notice.

The Forest City Schools are closed. The school board will have a special meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss their plan further. As there is a limit of 10 people on mass gatherings, the meeting is available to the public via telephone. See agenda for more information.

The Hancock County Health System has locked the north doors (Wellness Doors) to the memorial hospital from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those who need help and need to access the hospital after 5 p.m. can enter through the emergency department on the east side or through the main entrance on the south side.

West Hancock Schools are also closed. At this time, the administration is working on getting approved to serve grab and go lunches to students during the closure and setting up some form of e-learning. The district is updating the situation on its Facebook page.

The Britt City Hall Municipal Room will be closed until April 1, and all events scheduled for the room have been canceled.

March 16

The Forest City High Schools Girls JV/V Track meet has been canceled.

March 17

The Forest City YMCA Stew Chew has been suspended.

The Britt City Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be April 7, and the council will determine at that time which platform they will be using so the public can interact.

The West Hancock FFA Breakfast has been canceled.

March 18

The West Hancock High School Parent Advisory Committee meeting has been canceled.

March 19

The Forest City High School Boys JV/V Track meet has been canceled.

The West Hancock National Honor Society Banquet has been canceled.

The Etiquette Dinner by Forest City Connect has been canceled.

March 20

The Forest City YMCA Mother/Son Dance has been suspended.

The Forest City High School Battle of the Classes has been canceled.

The Forest City Middle School play has been canceled.

The Blood Drive at the West Hancock High School gym has been canceled.

The West Hancock High School Lock-In was canceled.

The Legislative Forum at Waldorf University has been canceled.

March 21

The Forest City YMCA Daddy/Daughter Dance has been suspended.

The Forest City High School Show Choir Competition has been canceled.

The Forest City High School Boys JV/V Track meet has been canceled.

March 23

The West Hancock Preschool Roundup has been postponed until further notice.

March 24

The Forest City High School Spring Sport Picture Day has been postponed until further notice.

The 2020 Census Day Event at the Forest City Public Library has been canceled.

March 25

The West Hancock Middle School Parent Advisory has been canceled.

March 26

The Forest City High School Academic Banquet has been postponed until further notice.

The West Hancock Kindergarten Prep and Roundup has been postponed until further notice.

March 27

The West Hancock senior trip has been canceled.

The State Science Fair for West Hancock in Ames has been canceled.

The Real Life Academy at the West Hancock High School has been canceled.

March 28

The Forest City High School State Solo Ensembles has been canceled.

The West Hancock Speech Showcase at Britt Methodist Church has been canceled.

March 30

The All State Individual Speech competition for both West Hancock and Forest City high schools has been canceled.

March 31

The Forest City High School Boys JV/V Track meet has been canceled.

The Real Life Academy makeup day at West Hancock High School has been canceled.

The West Hancock Girls and Boys Varsity Track meet against Algona has been canceled.

April 1

The West Hancock CTE Advisory Meeting has been canceled.

April 2

The Forest City Middle School Dance has been canceled.

The West Hancock First and Second Grade Concert has been postponed until further notice.

April 3

The Forest City High School Spring Play has been postponed until further notice.

April 4

The Forest City High School Spring Play has been postponed until further notice.

The Vendor Fair at the West Hancock High School gym has been postponed until further notice.

April 6

The Forest City High School Boys Varsity Golf meet has been canceled.

The Forest City High School Girls Varsity Golf meet has been canceled.

The Forest City Middle School Girls Track meet has been canceled.

April 7

The Forest City Middle School Spring Sports Pictures has been postponed until further notice.

The Forest City High School Boys JV/V Track meet has been postponed until further notice.

The Forest City High School Girls JV/V Track meet has been postponed until further notice.

April 9

The West Hancock Girls and Boys Varsity Golf Triangular meet has been canceled.

April 10

The Forest City High School Boys JV/V Track meet has been postponed until further notice.

April 13

The Forest City High School Girls Varsity Triangular Golf meet has been canceled.

The Forest City High School Boys Varsity Triangular Golf meet has been canceled.

April 18

The West Hancock 1A State Music Festival, Solo and Ensemble, has been canceled.

April 20

The West Hancock Seventh and Eighth Grade Girls Track meet has been canceled.

April 23

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

April 24

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

April 25

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

April 26

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

April 30

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

May 1

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

May 2

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

May 3

BrickStreet Theatre's Doubt: A Parable has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13 and Sept. 17-20.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
Latest News

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

  • Updated

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News