Coronavirus Update: Canceled or changed events in Winnebago, Hancock Counties

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

The Iowa Democratic Party has announced a statewide postponement of all upcoming county conventions. A reschedule date has not yet been determined.

Undated

The Britt Public Library will close beginning Wednesday, March 18, though some staff will still be in the building most days and people who need library materials can call (641-843-4245) or email (brittpubliclibrary@mchsi.com) their request and the pickup of the materials will be arranged. Pickup is available 12-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 12-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Library materials are being checked out for 30 days, and all library programs have been canceled.

The Forest City Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. Books can be read online through e-readers and audio books on the library website, www1.youseemore.com/nilc/forestcitypl/. Story time on Thursdays is canceled until further notice.