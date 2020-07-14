City of Britt goes food truck-watching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the Britt City Council has not yet put any regulations on the food trucks coming through Britt, they said they will keep an eye on it and see what happens.

Damon Baker, owner of the Titanium Lunchbox, came before the Britt City Council asking the city council to put some sort of regulation on the food trucks that have been coming through town in the past few weeks.

“Right now, there isn’t anything in place for those trucks when they come into town to make sure you got a proper food license and to do any kind of fee to the city once they’re in the city limits,” he said.

Cities like Algona and Clear Lake require food truck owners to fill out a form and pay a fee to be able to serve food in the city, according to Baker.

Baker said he and other restaurant owners in Britt don’t want to deter the food trucks from coming into town, as people like to have the variety of choices, but it does affect their business when the food trucks come in and set up.

“I just think there should be something in place somewhere along the line to say it’s a privilege to be here in our town, here’s something for letting us come in, set up,” Baker said. “You got five restaurants in town that pay their property taxes and are here the rest of the year.”