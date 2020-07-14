City of Britt goes food truck-watching

Though the Britt City Council has not yet put any regulations on the food trucks coming through Britt, they said they will keep an eye on it and see what happens.
Damon Baker, owner of the Titanium Lunchbox, came before the Britt City Council asking the city council to put some sort of regulation on the food trucks that have been coming through town in the past few weeks.
“Right now, there isn’t anything in place for those trucks when they come into town to make sure you got a proper food license and to do any kind of fee to the city once they’re in the city limits,” he said.
Cities like Algona and Clear Lake require food truck owners to fill out a form and pay a fee to be able to serve food in the city, according to Baker.
Baker said he and other restaurant owners in Britt don’t want to deter the food trucks from coming into town, as people like to have the variety of choices, but it does affect their business when the food trucks come in and set up.
“I just think there should be something in place somewhere along the line to say it’s a privilege to be here in our town, here’s something for letting us come in, set up,” Baker said. “You got five restaurants in town that pay their property taxes and are here the rest of the year.”
While he said he doesn’t want “an outrageous amount to be charged” and doesn’t care what the money would be used for, but there should be something the food trucks are leaving behind rather than setting up for a few hours and then getting out of dodge.
Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said he reached out to other area mayors about the topic, and 27 replied.
Four of the mayors said they have a required annual fee for food trucks and two mayors said they use a peddler’s license, varying in price, but the majority didn’t charge much of anything, according to Arndorfer.
So far, only two food trucks have been through Britt this year, and one was on private property so the City couldn’t do anything about it even if they wanted to, Arndorfer said.
“I think any time we can keep people from Britt in Britt is better for us, so if a food truck in town on a night means they’re not going to go to Garner or Clear Lake or Mason [City], it means they’re staying in town,” he said. “They might go have a beer at one of the bars after work or something like that.”
Arndorfer said some food trucks also have some people that will follow them around, so when they come to town they’re also bringing more people to the community who may return after seeing what Britt has to offer.
Arndorfer also questioned some issues that may arise with starting to license food trucks, such as if food trucks would have to pay the City if they’re already paying event organizers for a spot at a big event like Hobo Days or the Britt Night Cruise or if a restaurant would need a special license or permit to set up some outdoor seating.
Baker said it wouldn’t make sense to make food trucks pay twice during events, and food trucks are different from a restaurant that may want outdoor seating.
In the end, Baker said he didn’t have a firm solution, and it was just something he wanted to bring to the council’s attention for them to think about and consider.
The council decided to watch through the rest of the season, see how many food trucks come through and how many notify the City that they’re coming and then discuss if they should do anything.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
