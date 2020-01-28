Chamber officials discuss what Osage has to offer during annual meeting

Nolan Peters, the newly elected president of the Osage Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, told other Chamber members during their annual meeting on Jan. 20 that the community has a lot to offer.
Peters and his family moved to Iowa from Kansas in 2017 when he started his new job with North Iowa Broadcasting. He does the play-by-play for Osage sports on the radio.
“I really started to fall in love with this town,” said Peters, noting he joined the Chamber so he could get more involved in the community.
Osage has an amazing school district and great recreational opportunities, according to Peters.
“For a young family like mine, that’s what we are looking for,” he said.
The Chamber board wants to start a scholarship program to encourage Osage High School graduates to move back to their hometown and start businesses there, according to Peters.
“We’ve got to support future entrepreneurs,” he said.
Chamber Executive Director Kati Henry said $25,000 in Chamber Dollars were sold in 2019, a 16 percent increase from 2018.
During the Great Holiday Giveaway, which the banks sponsor every year, there were more than $148,000 in purchases just from Chamber businesses from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 – a 40 percent increase from 2018.
Henry also said the Chamber held six ribbon cuttings in 2019 for new business and businesses that expanded. The Chamber also helped promote the Decemberfest activities organized by Iowa Big North students and Osage Municipal Utilities.
For the past few years the Chamber has been promoting recreational opportunities, according to Henry.
“We have great trails in and around Osage that people don’t know about,” she said.
In the coming year the Chamber is looking at starting building tours focusing on the history of downtown Osage and reviving the Chamber Golf Outing, according to Henry.
The Chamber also is planning more activities to be held in conjunction with the annual Fox River Socks Sale, she said.
Kevin Kolbet, president of the Osage Development Corporation and a past president of the Chamber, said earlier that day he spoke to someone born and raised in Osage who decided to return after being all around the country.
The essence of their conversation was, “This place is the best place to raise a family and is the most affordable place to live, work and play,” he said.
Kolbet said Osage is always going to face challenges, such as filling empty storefronts on Main Street.
However, members of the community can accomplish anything if they have a big enough imagination and get the right people together, according to Kolbet.
“Who of any of us would have thought we would have been able to sit in this room tonight?” he said, referring to the Cedar River Complex where the annual meeting was held.
“We never even dreamed of this facility. We never dreamed we could afford this facility,” Kolbet said.