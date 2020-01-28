Chamber officials discuss what Osage has to offer during annual meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Henry also said the Chamber held six ribbon cuttings in 2019 for new business and businesses that expanded. The Chamber also helped promote the Decemberfest activities organized by Iowa Big North students and Osage Municipal Utilities.

For the past few years the Chamber has been promoting recreational opportunities, according to Henry.

“We have great trails in and around Osage that people don’t know about,” she said.

In the coming year the Chamber is looking at starting building tours focusing on the history of downtown Osage and reviving the Chamber Golf Outing, according to Henry.

The Chamber also is planning more activities to be held in conjunction with the annual Fox River Socks Sale, she said.

Kevin Kolbet, president of the Osage Development Corporation and a past president of the Chamber, said earlier that day he spoke to someone born and raised in Osage who decided to return after being all around the country.

The essence of their conversation was, “This place is the best place to raise a family and is the most affordable place to live, work and play,” he said.

Kolbet said Osage is always going to face challenges, such as filling empty storefronts on Main Street.