2 cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County

There are 15 new COVID-19-positive cases in Iowa, bringing the total to 105 positive cases, two of which are in Hancock County.

The other 13 new cases are in Allamakee County, Dubuque County, Johnson County, Linn County, Muscatine County, Polk County, Wapello County and Woodbury County.

Both cases in Hancock County are older adults, ages 61 to 80.

With this, Hancock County is the third county in North Iowa to have COVID-19 cases; the other two are Cerro Gordo County, with two cases, and Kossuth County, with one case, for a total of five cases in North Iowa.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health website.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 and is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

