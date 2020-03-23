2 cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County

There are 15 new COVID-19-positive cases in Iowa, bringing the total to 105 positive cases, two of which are in Hancock County.
The other 13 new cases are in Allamakee County, Dubuque County, Johnson County, Linn County, Muscatine County, Polk County, Wapello County and Woodbury County.
Both cases in Hancock County are older adults, ages 61 to 80.
With this, Hancock County is the third county in North Iowa to have COVID-19 cases; the other two are Cerro Gordo County, with two cases, and Kossuth County, with one case, for a total of five cases in North Iowa.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health website.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 and is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Catch up on the news you might have missed:
Iowa’s state workforce development director said Friday the number of unemployment claims being filed as a result of the novel coronavirus is “staggering.”
"At first we thought it was going to blow over but now it’s getting real."
Cerro Gordo County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a CG Public Health press release issued early Saturday evening.
DES MOINES — The COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing employees to work from home and school children to seek online instruction is shining a bri…
At a press conference on Tuesday in City Hall, officials on the front line of preparing North Iowa for the onset of the coronavirus talked abo…
Mason City's multi-purpose arena was coming off a sold-out event — the 10th annual Battle of the Badges — when the threat from the coronavirus ground everything to a screeching halt.
The novel coronavirus is upending the daily lives of Iowans at every turn.
State government is not immune.
Each of us is going to have stories we’ll be telling for years to come about the great COVID virus of 2020, or coronavirus, if you prefer. Hopefully, those stories will have happy endings, but a lot of that is up to us.
The chance of nabbing a rabbit on Feb. 29 is something that only occurs once in every four years.
Twenty seconds is a long time. Especially when washing your hands. I’ve noticed that lately. Maybe you’ve noticed it, too.
Did you have a good weekend? How about the week leading up to it?
Heartwarming stories of this year so far
Needing some uplifting news? Take a look at some of this year's most heartwarming stories so far:
It was a wedding the likes of which no one in Mason City has seen before.
For those looking for comfort and companionship while social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Humane Society of North Iowa may hav…
Scott Akers, the owner of Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe in Mason City, is doing his best to make people smile in these uncertain times.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
Good Shepherd staffers found a creative way for their residents to communicate with their loved ones.
On a seemingly average weekday, 71-year-old Gary Hanson’s workout at the Mason City Family YMCA began like any other.
As Julie Baldwin Bublitz turns 13 today, she plans to use the fact that she is a new teenager as an excuse for all potential future misbehavior.
Laura Baumann and her husband, John, were all smiles Friday morning.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
It took less than 24 hours for the community to lift up a Mason City family.
Mason City basketball fans will always remember the Meyer sisters.
In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.
Last year, sickness kept Gideon Rollene from reaching his goal of competing in the state wrestling championships.
The Mohawk Bakery in Mason City High School has seen a few changes this year.
BRITT | The Britt Area Food Bank has been feeding the hungry since 1986.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.