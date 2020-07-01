Buffalo Center settles with former city police officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Buffalo Center has agreed to pay its former interim police chief Dustin Buck $40,000 under a severance agreement signed by the city earlier this month.

Buck declined to comment.

Buck was hired as the city's interim police chief in January 2020. In March, after Buck visited a bar open after 2 a.m. and told it to close, he received a text from Mayor John Davids, who wrote, "Writing citations or arresting people for have [sic] one to [sic] many I will not tolerate!!!

That led to a phone conversation, which Buck recorded and wherein he told Mayor Davids that he could not follow the mayor's dictate to not cite people for OWIs.

Davids can then be heard asking: "You don’t think it’s possible in a small town like Buffalo Center to just make sure they get home safely?"

The response from Buck: "No. That’s not proper anywhere. That’s not how I’m trained. And, like I said, it’s unethical for you to tell me that."

On March 19, Buck was fired.

In mid-April, an attorney representing Buck sent a letter to Buffalo Center, giving the city a week to respond to a suggested settlement of $90,000, claiming Buck was wrongfully terminated.