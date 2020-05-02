Britt to switch waste hauling providers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Britt will change its waste hauling provider from Waste Management to Absolute Waste Removal for the next five years.

Since the city’s current contract with Waste Management will end on June 30, it has been looking at other waste hauling options for the past couple of months, and in its last city council meeting the council unanimously approved the contract with Absolute Waste Removal.

City Administrator Debra Sawyer said the city has had some issues and complaints with Waste Management, such as some streets being missed for pickup.

When they brought the issues up with their local Waste Management manager, Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said they didn’t get much response unless they really talked to him.

“We don’t seem to get a great response until we really chew [him] out, and then he’s really responsive, which is good, but at the same time we’d rather not have all the issues to begin with,” Arndorfer said.

Arndorfer said he wanted to make sure the city’s rates to residents does not change, which are currently $8.61 a month for a 35-gallon bin, $11.79 a month for a 65-gallon bin, $14.76 a month for a 96-gallon bin and $4.18 a month for recycling.