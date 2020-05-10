Britt resident makes and serves meal for community

For the past few weeks, different groups of people in the Britt area, including restaurant and grocery store employees, veterans and city employees, have been receiving free meals from a fellow Britt resident as a way to do something for the community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several small businesses to close, putting a strain on wallets.
Jared Wingert, owner of the DJ business Mojo Productions in Britt, is among the businesses who had to temporarily close when usually he would be busy with weddings at this time of year.
“I’ve never been homebound this time of year in my life, so it’s kind of a weird thing,” he said.
He didn’t want to let that stop him from being a part of the community, and chose to start making some meals for a couple farmers, the manager of the Dollar General in Garner, and families and friends, Wingert said.
After delivering these meals, some people privately asked him to feed more people and gave him some money to help pay for the food, and Wingert said he didn’t mind donating his time.
Wingert decided to feed all the people running the restaurants and working at the grocery stores, giving the employees and their spouses at the Britt Food Center, Titanium Lunchbox and Mary Jo’s Hobo House some meals.
“They were just all just happier than heck, so it was really fun,” Wingert said.
Those people he had just fed then gave him more donations to make more meals for more people, so he decided to feed the veterans in Britt, many of whom are a little older.
When people caught wind that he was feeding the veterans next, the donations came flowing in, totaling about $600 in addition to food donations from local businesses and restaurants. Britt Food Center donated nearly 200 chocolate chip cookies, and Mr. Rub, owned by Nathan Nelson, donated all the seasonings.
As feeding all the veterans in Britt was a little more of an endeavor than what he had been doing so far, Wingert enlisted the help of six more volunteers, Dave Chizek, Trent Smidt, Paul Francis, Dan Trulson, Nicole Trulson, Katie Wingert and Alissa Kirsch, to make 128 meals and feed all the veterans and their spouses.
After calling each veteran and telling them they were going to feed them, Wingert smoked pork loins and baked beans, cold smoked cheese, got potato salad from the Titanium Lunchbox as a donation and made chocolate chip cookies, which he also gave to the veterans at the Summit House.
“I really wanted to have a nice little spread for them,” Wingert said. “I was hoping when they opened up their meal when they got home they went, ‘Oh my goodness, this is too much!’”
Most of the veterans pulled up to Wingert’s driveway, where he was distributing the food, and Nicole and Dan Trulson delivered meals to veterans who couldn’t go outside.
While giving out the meals, Wingert had veterans donate money to the next week’s meals, which he decided to get from the Britt Bar and Grill for the Britt city employees in honor of Public Service Recognition Week.
In total, Wingert said they made about 225 meals in the last four weeks, having just fed the Britt city employees Friday afternoon in front of the city hall.
When he made the meals, Wingert said he bought all the products from local people in town to spend the money the community gave back into the community.
“It’s just really cool because we’re all just kind of helping each other out and it should be like that all the time; we should all just be doing that and spending local and building,” he said.
Wingert said he plans to feed all the hospital workers in Britt this week, and people can donate however much they want through any way they can, whether that’s Facebook Pay and Paypal or leaving a check in his mailbox.
“I’m just glad I’m able to help,” he said. “Our business has suffered. We’re hurting a little bit, but I’m not going to stop giving back. It’d wreck me if I couldn’t do something.”
