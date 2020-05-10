Britt resident makes and serves meal for community

Most of the veterans pulled up to Wingert’s driveway, where he was distributing the food, and Nicole and Dan Trulson delivered meals to veterans who couldn’t go outside.

While giving out the meals, Wingert had veterans donate money to the next week’s meals, which he decided to get from the Britt Bar and Grill for the Britt city employees in honor of Public Service Recognition Week.

In total, Wingert said they made about 225 meals in the last four weeks, having just fed the Britt city employees Friday afternoon in front of the city hall.

When he made the meals, Wingert said he bought all the products from local people in town to spend the money the community gave back into the community.

“It’s just really cool because we’re all just kind of helping each other out and it should be like that all the time; we should all just be doing that and spending local and building,” he said.

Wingert said he plans to feed all the hospital workers in Britt this week, and people can donate however much they want through any way they can, whether that’s Facebook Pay and Paypal or leaving a check in his mailbox.