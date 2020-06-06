Britt pool to open around June 15

The Britt Aquatic Center will be opening as close to June 15 as possible, depending on when the water is ready, after the Britt City Council discussed opening it and other parks and recreation programs for the kids in the community.
“These kids have been tied up for a long time,” Councilmember Paul Verbrugge said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the usual summer programs have not been able to start up at all, including T-ball, and many traveling league teams are not participating this year.
Big teams run a higher risk of spreading the virus, and if one person on the team were to test positive for it, the whole team is subject to quarantine for 14 days, according to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.
To try to give the kids something to do outside, though, Parks and Recreation will try to put together some specific training or camps to have kids work on certain skills or have a pitching camp in July at some point, giving the virus more time to die out, Arndorfer said.
Other things like arts and crafts and other summer recreation programs are still being considered for mid-July if they can be safely done.
“I think we’ve had a lot of things that we’re not able to do and there’s a lot of things that we’re still not going to be able to do this summer,” Arndorfer said. “The rate we’re going, Hobo Days may not happen.”
As far as the pool, per the governor’s current proclamation, pools can only be open for swimming laps and swimming lessons, Arndorfer said.
“Everyone still seems to be on board with wanting to open for those type of activities,” he said. “If something changes and we can open the pool further at a later time frame, we can do that.”
To follow the guidelines, Arndorfer said the pool will follow a strict cleaning schedule and will have policies regarding swimming laps and swimming lessons to adhere to the policies put out by the CDC and recommendations for pool cleaning.
Swimming lessons will be smaller than normal, with only groups of six at a time as opposed to the normal size.
Additionally, laps will be done in different shifts with a time for people ages 16 to 20 and a time for people ages 21 and older, just to look at starting with certain time frames and limiting the number of people who can be there, Arndorfer said.
There will be no concessions stands, just bottles of water so people can be hydrated, no chairs will be laid out for people to lounge in the sun, and the slides and diving boards will be closed, he said.
Arndorfer said they’re looking at only doing punch passes because memberships will be limited on how many people want to go swimming laps.
While the pool activities are limited to swimming laps and swimming lessons, the more free pool time will allow different lessons at different levels, including possibly an adult aerobics class.
Councilmember Stacy Swenson said people who are uncomfortable with the classes can always look into getting private lessons.
“If we’re going to fill it and treat it, let’s [use it],” she said.
Besides Britt, Garner is the only other community in the immediate area that is opening its pool.
“In the immediate area, I think if we stick to the current restrictions, I think we can handle it,” Arndorfer said. “I think it would be OK to do it.”
The pool will only allow in Britt residents and members of the West Hancock School District, and only up to half capacity.
While there are no scheduled times for lap swimming, and it’s just open for now to see how it all will work, the pool is also looking into getting a signup sheet for everyone who comes in to sign to keep track of who’s there when, so if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 the pool can quickly do some contact tracing and let people know.
Shannon, 50 years
Francis Shannon and Cathy (Angell) Shannon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married June 6, 1970, in Mason City at Holy Family Catholic Church. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 18 20th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Laurie Warner (Tim Portz) Mason City, Adam (Amy) Shannon Columbia, TN, and Teresa (Travis) Shipman Mason City. They have 7 grandchildren: Keegan and Anna Warner, Morgan and Meric Shannon, and Natalie, Rachel & Olivia Shipman.
Velma Valley Barnes Birthday
In a bedroom above the Pioneer Café/Valley Grocery, during the war, a long awaited baby girl was born much to the delight of the entire community of Plymouth, Iowa. “Sister Valley” would be the name most would know her by, but her given name was Velma. On June 4, we celebrate her birth. Please celebrate with her by sending a card. Her address is: 435 19th St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50401. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Velma (Val) Valley Barnes!!
Eagle Scout Joe Byerly
Joe Byerly, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 1012 in Mason City, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Boy Scouts. He will be recognized at his Court of Honor on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Lime Creek Nature Center. The ceremony will be held outside in the picnic area north of the main parking lot. Friends are welcome to attend. Bring your own lawn chair.
Joe is the son of Bill and Katie Byerly and grandson of W.C. and Diane Byerly of Mason City, and Bob and Colleen Bennett of Austin, MN.
Joe started Cub Scouts at Jefferson Elementary in the fall of 2009 as a Bobcat. He participated in campouts, Pinewood derby races, service projects and nature adventures. Joe earned all 20 Webelos activity pins to receive the Super Achiever Award.
He earned his Arrow of Light and crossed over to Boy Scouts in the Spring of 2015. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2017. While in Boy Scouts, Joe earned 57 merit badges. During his Boy Scout career, Joe never missed a campout totaling 75 nights of camping. Some of these campout adventures included Eagle Cave and a winter Red Flannel campout. He attended 5 weeks of summer camp in Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the Summer of 2019, he attended Eagle Claw, a backpacking trip in Big Horn, Wyoming, where he earned his Leave No Trace Trainer. He was part of a high adventure camping trip in Glacier National Park last summer.
Joe completed his Eagle Scout project last summer. His conservation project, a chimney swift tower (large bird house for chimney swifts) can be found at Lime Creek Nature Center.
His Scoutmasters have included Kent Studer, Troy O’Hern, Dana Rockwell, Denise Wood, Steve Snyder and his mother, Katie Byerly.
Lois Pals, 90
Lois Pals turned 90 on Tuesday, May 26th. She celebrated with a family dinner at home. Cards and wishes may be sent to Lois at 2005 S Shore Dr, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Celebrating Dianne Paca’s Birthday
Celebrating 80 on June 4.
Send birthday wishes to Dianne Paca at:
650 Fairway Circle, Garner, IA 50438
Much Love from Your Family:
Ken, Patti, Mark, Kent, Spouses and Grandkids
Thank You
Thank you to all my family and friends for the beautiful cards, special notes, and sweet gifts. You really made my 98th birthday a very happy one.
Lucille Hultman
Meier, 60 years
Gerald and Elise Meier of Clear Lake will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5, with a family gathering. They were married on June 5, 1960, at First Lutheran Church in Dows, Iowa. The couple have two children, Cindy Meier of Clear Lake, and Cathy McDougle and her husband Jim of Victoria, MN. They have one grandchild, Dmitry McDougle.
Kloster, 50 years
She said “I do” 50 years ago!
Celebrating with a card shower:
Vaugn and Carolyn Kloster
P.O. Box 369
Gladbrook, IA 50635
June 5, 1970 – June 5, 2020
Robert Welter turns 96
Robert Welter will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday, June 1, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 424 20th St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Stevenson, 50 years
The children of Richard and Sara (Rankin) Stevenson, Tami (Mark); Malinda (Joel); Derek (Kyla); are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents on May 23rd, 2020. Richard and Sara were married May 23, 1970, in Omaha, NE. They are also proud grandparents of Ciara and Casie Conley, Kyle and Faith Anne Zavacki, Alleysha and Faith Bunnell, Morgan, Jason and Mallery Meier, and Addison and Bailey Stevenson. Due to government restrictions, they will be celebrating with an all family vacation at a later date.
80th Birthday
Please help us celebrate this JD farmer’s birthday by sending cards and wishes to 24514 Grouse Ave, Hanlontown, IA 50444.
Happy Birthday! With much love, your family.
Ronald Swanson, 90
Ronald (Bade) Swanson is celebrating his 90th birthday May 27th with a card shower. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at: 750 W Lyons St, Unit 57, Garner, IA 50438.
Thank You
A big thank you for the cards, well wishes, and calls while turning “90”! What a special birthday it was.
Ken Scott
Degen, 60 years
Lawerence and Catherine (Scholl) Degen, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married June 11, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 319, Rockwell, IA 50469. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
The couple’s children include: John (Jodi) Degen, Rockwell; Deb (Eric) Powers, St. Ansgar; Mike (Lisa) Degen, Mason City; Robert (Julie) Degen, Rochester, MN; and Andy (Jackie) Degen, Belton, TX. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Guess Whose Birthday?
Happy Birthday to the most special mom! May you know today and always how loved and cherished you are. May you know how precious and amazing you are. You are beautiful, inside and out. You have blessed so many lives by just who you are. You are sunshine and kindness. Pure joy and a gift! So on your very special day, your family wants to celebrate you and tell you that we love you! Happy Birthday!
Maggie Terhark will be celebrating her birthday on May 28th. If you would like to send a birthday wish, you can send them to 153 Winnebago Way, Mason City, IA 50401.
50th Wedding Anniversary
Richard and Mary (Schroeder) Squier are celebrating their 50th anniversary after being married on May 23, 1970.
Cards and wishes can be sent to: 836 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. No gifts please.
Having a party to celebrate this occasion with family and friends at later date on Sunday, July 5, at Charles MacNider Art Museum, 1-4 p.m., when it is safe to gather in groups again.
Martin Meier, 90
Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.
Happy Birthday!
With love from your family
Congratulations to Laura Gobeli
Congratulations to Laura Gobeli, MSN. Laura was voted one of the Houston Chronicle's top nurses in honor of National Nurses Week. Laura has been a nurse in Houston, Texas, at Memorial Hermann Health System for 35 years. Laura is formerly from Mason City.
William (Bill) Alman, 97
William (Bill) Alman turned 97 years young on May 14, 2020! Please help us celebrate his birthday by sending cards and wishes to:
Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Dr, Sheffield, IA 50475
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD!
With love from your family
Thank You
Thank you to all of my friends and family for making my retirement and birthday two very special days. I appreciate all the cards and good wishes.
Larry Merchant
Happy 80th Birthday, Bazetta!
Bazetta Kew will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 13. Her family is hosting a card shower in her honor.
Birthday greetings may be sent to her at: Bazetta Kew, Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield, IA 50475.
Thank You
I have been overwhelmed with all the beautiful cards with greetings from the many, many friends, educators, and people I have known throughout my years in Mason City.
You all have blessed me with a wonderful 90th Birthday! Thank you!
Dale Jensen
Thank You
A big THANK YOU to my family, friends, and neighbors for making my 90th birthday memorable. I enjoyed all the cards, calls, best wishes and drive-way art very, very much.
Thank you.
Ina Mayland
Maxine Enfield, 90
Maxine Enfield will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 15, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2nd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Dorothy Lundgren, 90
Dorothy Lundgren is celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 21. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower! Cards may be sent in care of:
Kim Lundgren
PO Box 308
Ventura, IA 50482
Happy Birthday – We love you! Kenny, Randa and Family; Bill, Kim and Family; Janette; Mildred, Ray and Family
Thank You
For the thoughtfulness and every card and visit, for calls and memorials, gifts of food and offers of help since our loss of Mindy, we give our friends and family heartfelt gratitude. The kindness and comfort given to us by Pastor Kathy Graves was a blessing at this sad time.
Gratefully,
Chuck Boyd,
Linda, Becky and Mark Marshall
In Memoriam
Jodene Broderick
6/6/1967 – 5/14/2000
Clear Lake
We knew little that morning that God
Was going to call your name
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone
For part of us went with you, the day
God called you home.
Jodene was always there for family and friends.
Missing you every day. Love you always.
Kyle, Kole and Kallie; Mom, Jeff, Jayme; Family and Friends
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.