Britt pool to open around June 15

The Britt Aquatic Center will be opening as close to June 15 as possible, depending on when the water is ready, after the Britt City Council discussed opening it and other parks and recreation programs for the kids in the community.

“These kids have been tied up for a long time,” Councilmember Paul Verbrugge said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the usual summer programs have not been able to start up at all, including T-ball, and many traveling league teams are not participating this year.

Big teams run a higher risk of spreading the virus, and if one person on the team were to test positive for it, the whole team is subject to quarantine for 14 days, according to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.

To try to give the kids something to do outside, though, Parks and Recreation will try to put together some specific training or camps to have kids work on certain skills or have a pitching camp in July at some point, giving the virus more time to die out, Arndorfer said.

Other things like arts and crafts and other summer recreation programs are still being considered for mid-July if they can be safely done.