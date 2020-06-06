You are the owner of this article.
Britt pool to open around June 15
The Britt Aquatic Center will be opening as close to June 15 as possible, depending on when the water is ready, after the Britt City Council discussed opening it and other parks and recreation programs for the kids in the community.

“These kids have been tied up for a long time,” Councilmember Paul Verbrugge said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the usual summer programs have not been able to start up at all, including T-ball, and many traveling league teams are not participating this year.

Big teams run a higher risk of spreading the virus, and if one person on the team were to test positive for it, the whole team is subject to quarantine for 14 days, according to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.

To try to give the kids something to do outside, though, Parks and Recreation will try to put together some specific training or camps to have kids work on certain skills or have a pitching camp in July at some point, giving the virus more time to die out, Arndorfer said.

Other things like arts and crafts and other summer recreation programs are still being considered for mid-July if they can be safely done.

“I think we’ve had a lot of things that we’re not able to do and there’s a lot of things that we’re still not going to be able to do this summer,” Arndorfer said. “The rate we’re going, Hobo Days may not happen.”

As far as the pool, per the governor’s current proclamation, pools can only be open for swimming laps and swimming lessons, Arndorfer said.

“Everyone still seems to be on board with wanting to open for those type of activities,” he said. “If something changes and we can open the pool further at a later time frame, we can do that.”

To follow the guidelines, Arndorfer said the pool will follow a strict cleaning schedule and will have policies regarding swimming laps and swimming lessons to adhere to the policies put out by the CDC and recommendations for pool cleaning.

Swimming lessons will be smaller than normal, with only groups of six at a time as opposed to the normal size.

Additionally, laps will be done in different shifts with a time for people ages 16 to 20 and a time for people ages 21 and older, just to look at starting with certain time frames and limiting the number of people who can be there, Arndorfer said.

There will be no concessions stands, just bottles of water so people can be hydrated, no chairs will be laid out for people to lounge in the sun, and the slides and diving boards will be closed, he said.

Arndorfer said they’re looking at only doing punch passes because memberships will be limited on how many people want to go swimming laps.

While the pool activities are limited to swimming laps and swimming lessons, the more free pool time will allow different lessons at different levels, including possibly an adult aerobics class.

Councilmember Stacy Swenson said people who are uncomfortable with the classes can always look into getting private lessons.

“If we’re going to fill it and treat it, let’s [use it],” she said.

Besides Britt, Garner is the only other community in the immediate area that is opening its pool.

“In the immediate area, I think if we stick to the current restrictions, I think we can handle it,” Arndorfer said. “I think it would be OK to do it.”

The pool will only allow in Britt residents and members of the West Hancock School District, and only up to half capacity.

While there are no scheduled times for lap swimming, and it’s just open for now to see how it all will work, the pool is also looking into getting a signup sheet for everyone who comes in to sign to keep track of who’s there when, so if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 the pool can quickly do some contact tracing and let people know.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

