Britt passes budget in special meeting

The Britt City Council passed their budget for fiscal year 2021 in a special meeting on March 30.
Because Britt had discontinued its city council meetings until April 7, the city council had to hold a special meeting to pass its budget for the coming fiscal year.
The budget lists an 18.38 total tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on regular property and a 2.96 tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on agricultural land.
With this, taxes levied on property for FY2021 is expected to be at $1,052,019, accounting for nearly a third of the total revenues, $3,448,619.
Total expenditures are estimated at $3,791,382, nearly $350,000 over the total revenues; however, this is supplemented by the fund balance of $2.3 million July 1.
Britt City Administrator Debra Sawyer said the levy didn’t change this year, and there weren’t many changes in the budget overall.
“We were more focused on what we were asking for as far as the levy as a whole,” she said.
To prevent the levy from increasing, Sawyer said the city didn’t request money for the capital improvement levy, passed a few years ago, and asked for less from the emergency levy.
“We have the big water treatment plant project coming up, and the mayor and a majority of the council didn’t want to increase the tax levy because we know at some point we’re going to have to increase the water rates to offset the monies being spent to update the much-needed water treatment plant,” Sawyer said.
Other than the decreased capital improvement and emergency levies, the budget did not change much besides the standard increases one must budget for year-to-year, according to Sawyer.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
