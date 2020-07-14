Britt Golf Course sold to city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Britt City Council officially bought the Britt Golf Course from the Britt Country Club in two resolutions Tuesday night.

In addition to buying the golf course and approving the loan to purchase the Britt Country Club and Britt Community Services for $160,000, the loan amount the country club had left to pay off for the golf course, the city council also bought a new lawnmower for $10,860 from Haugland Repair.

The city council had agreed to purchase the golf course for $160,000 in a town hall meeting March 3.

The city will pay for the golf course in three years, paying $50,000 the first year, $50,000 the second year and the remaining balance in the third year, all paid through local options sales tax funds, Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said in the March 3 meeting.

Going forward, the city will lease the golf course back to a new golf course board, which will have at least two council members and at least three members of the original board, for a small amount of money.

The golf course, which was owned and run by a non-profit group formed solely for the course in 1966, asked the city to buy it for the price of its debt, which was $160,000, due to financial circumstances and its inability to maintain itself and pay off the debt at the same time for much longer.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

