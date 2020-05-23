Britt, Forest City reopening city halls June 1

City council meetings will continue to be closed the public, and anyone wishing to attend the meetings can join through the online meeting link provided on each meeting agenda.

The Parks and Recreation Department will make its own decisions regarding opening the pool and the parks.

The public library board decided to open along with the city hall on June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with one day of the week to be open in the evening as well, though which day that will be has yet to be determined by the library staff, according to board member Shandra Sarasio-Meyer.

Additionally, a maximum of six patrons will be allowed in the library at a time for 30 minutes, and people returning books must put them in the book return outside the building.

To recognize social distancing, "X"es 6 feet apart will be taped on the floor near the checkout area, and Plexiglas will be put on the counter.

The library board recommends patrons wear masks in the library, though it is not required, and masks will be available in the library for those who don’t have one.

Staff will sanitize and wipe down computers and door handles hourly to keep the library clean.