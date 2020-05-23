Britt, Forest City reopening city halls June 1

As restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are easing up, the Forest City and Britt city halls are setting in place procedures for reopening the buildings to the public on June 1.
During the pandemic, both city halls had closed their doors to the general public, moving all business to online or by phone and all meetings to online.
While they are now working to reopen the buildings, guidelines will still be in place to continue to prevent the spread of the virus.
Britt
Though the city hall will reopen to the public on June 1 with social distancing guidelines, the municipal room and other city-owned gathering spaces will remain closed until the Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds lift state restrictions on gathering in groups, according to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.
In the meantime, city council meetings will take place in the City Park gazebo until restrictions are lifted, and those attending should bring a lawn chair and keep social distancing guidelines in mind.
The public library will decide how and when it will open, which will be in stages, and are currently working on a firm time frame for when they will restore services.
Currently, the library is still working on its opening date, but will still bring the summer lunch program for kids, which will start June 1 and will be served at the Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Though it’s still closed to patrons, people can call or email a request to pick up materials, and WiFi is available just outside the building.
City parks will remain closed for now, due to Reynolds’s emergency proclamation.
Arndorfer said he hopes to open the swimming pool June 15, following all guidelines in place, and as of May 20 the pools can only be open for swimming laps and swimming lessons.
Forest City
With the city hall reopening on June 1, the city council has put in place some guidelines for the public when entering the building.
“The pandemic was not a huge outbreak in Winnebago County like it was in other counties, but we still need to put procedures in place to keep the staff and the citizens coming into city hall safe,” city administrator Barb Smith said.
Anyone coming in will be required to wear a mask, covering their nose and mouth, upon entering the building, and cloth masks will be available to those who come in without one.
To maintain social distancing standards, only three members of the public will be allowed inside the building at a time, and they will only be allowed in the common area of city hall.
Additionally, city employees working at the reception desk must wear a mask as well as sanitize the counter after each citizen leaves the desk area.
City council meetings will continue to be closed the public, and anyone wishing to attend the meetings can join through the online meeting link provided on each meeting agenda.
The Parks and Recreation Department will make its own decisions regarding opening the pool and the parks.
The public library board decided to open along with the city hall on June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with one day of the week to be open in the evening as well, though which day that will be has yet to be determined by the library staff, according to board member Shandra Sarasio-Meyer.
Additionally, a maximum of six patrons will be allowed in the library at a time for 30 minutes, and people returning books must put them in the book return outside the building.
To recognize social distancing, "X"es 6 feet apart will be taped on the floor near the checkout area, and Plexiglas will be put on the counter.
The library board recommends patrons wear masks in the library, though it is not required, and masks will be available in the library for those who don’t have one.
Staff will sanitize and wipe down computers and door handles hourly to keep the library clean.
For people who don’t want to go inside the library yet, curbside pickup will still be available, and the best way to ask for materials is by calling the library.
