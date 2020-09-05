Britt Draft Horse Show named a magical experience

The Britt Draft Horse Show kicked off Friday evening with the youth and amateur show.
The 18 hitches competed in six classes: junior cart, senior cart, junior team, senior team, four-horse hitch and senior driver.
For Joyce Thomas from Centerville, Iowa, this was her first year coming out to the show in Britt, and she brought her young grandchildren with her.
"I thought this was just something to do for the grandchildren before school really starts up again," she said.
Thomas said she saw the advertisement for the show in the Iowa Magazine she receives, and upon coming here she thought it was awesome with the gorgeous horses and pretty wagons.
"The dedication it takes," she said. "I can't imagine the time it takes to get these horse ready for the show."
The show also brought out a family of avid draft horse fans from Colorado and Tennessee: grandparents Judy and John Gathje, who drove to Britt from Colorado, and their grandchildren Delsee and Brianna Groetken flew to Des Moines from Tennessee.
This is the third year Judy and John came to Britt and the second year for Delsee and Brianna.
"We've gone to several different horse shows," Judy said. "This year there haven't been very many, and we've come to Britt before and really enjoyed it, and we were ecstatic when we found out they were going to have it this year."
Judy said they love the shows because the horses are majestic and "have such hearts," and they love the people who work with them.
Brianna said the "magical" experience was worth the trip from Tennessee.
"It's unlike anywhere else that we've been when we go to the shows," she said.
The show continued Saturday and Sunday with the groomer and showmanship, halter and performance classes, including the six-horse hitch class.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
