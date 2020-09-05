Britt Draft Horse Show named a magical experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Britt Draft Horse Show kicked off Friday evening with the youth and amateur show.

The 18 hitches competed in six classes: junior cart, senior cart, junior team, senior team, four-horse hitch and senior driver.

For Joyce Thomas from Centerville, Iowa, this was her first year coming out to the show in Britt, and she brought her young grandchildren with her.

"I thought this was just something to do for the grandchildren before school really starts up again," she said.

Thomas said she saw the advertisement for the show in the Iowa Magazine she receives, and upon coming here she thought it was awesome with the gorgeous horses and pretty wagons.

"The dedication it takes," she said. "I can't imagine the time it takes to get these horse ready for the show."

The show also brought out a family of avid draft horse fans from Colorado and Tennessee: grandparents Judy and John Gathje, who drove to Britt from Colorado, and their grandchildren Delsee and Brianna Groetken flew to Des Moines from Tennessee.

This is the third year Judy and John came to Britt and the second year for Delsee and Brianna.