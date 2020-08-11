Britt council approves employee wage increases

Twelve full-time Britt city employees will receive an increase in their next paychecks.
The city council approved the wage increases unanimously, setting the wages for fiscal year 2021 during its meeting on Aug. 4.
The wage recommendations were made by Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and City Administrator Debra Sawyer in collaboration with each of the department heads.
The wage increases are as follows:
• Public Works Director Vance Hagen will be paid $26 an hour, a 6 percent increase from $24.53. Arndorfer said Hagen has been beneficial to the city and “has saved us a lot of money” and knows what to recommend with a lot of projects. “We’ve seen a huge impact in that, so that’s why I have his a little higher,” Arndorfer said.
• Public Works employee Curt Smidt will make $26.73 an hour, a 4.5 percent increase from $25.58.
• Public Works employee Justin Leerar will be paid $16 an hour, an 8.2 percent increase from $14.79. Leerar will be moving into a higher level position as the city is hiring a new Public Works employee, so Arndorfer said he’ll be at $16 an hour and once he completes his training and certification he’ll get another increase to $17 an hour.
• Police Chief Mark Anderson will make a salary of $56,500, a 2.7 percent increase from $55,000.
• Sergeant Tyler Harmon, K-9 officer, will be paid $23.46 an hour, a 2 percent increase from $23.
• Patrolman Jordan Williams will make $21.37 an hour, a 3 percent increase from $20.75.
• Officer Lara Cram will be paid $21.37 an hour, a 3 percent increase from $20.75.
• Library Director Linda Friedow will make $24.25 an hour, a 3.2 percent increase from $23.50.
• Library employee Shannon Nielson will earn $15.25 an hour, a 5.2 percent increase from $14.50.
• Library employee Reta Klipping will make $13 an hour, a 4 percent increase from $12.50.
• Library employee Mary Swenson will be paid $12 an hour, a 4.3 percent increase from $11.50.
• Library employee Kristy Pavelka will earn $10 an hour, a 5.3 percent increase from $9.50.
• Deputy Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra will receive a 1 percent increase, though she was hired just a few months ago, as she “has done a phenomenal job in her short time here,” Arndorfer said.
Arndorfer said the council used to approve a blanket wage for everyone a few years ago, but they changed that because it was “pointless because it’s not rewarding who should be rewarded.”
“We changed that to get a recommendation from their supervisors so that we had more input based on their work in their raise,” he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!