Britt council approves employee wage increases

Twelve full-time Britt city employees will receive an increase in their next paychecks.

The city council approved the wage increases unanimously, setting the wages for fiscal year 2021 during its meeting on Aug. 4.

The wage recommendations were made by Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and City Administrator Debra Sawyer in collaboration with each of the department heads.

The wage increases are as follows:

• Public Works Director Vance Hagen will be paid $26 an hour, a 6 percent increase from $24.53. Arndorfer said Hagen has been beneficial to the city and “has saved us a lot of money” and knows what to recommend with a lot of projects. “We’ve seen a huge impact in that, so that’s why I have his a little higher,” Arndorfer said.

• Public Works employee Curt Smidt will make $26.73 an hour, a 4.5 percent increase from $25.58.

• Public Works employee Justin Leerar will be paid $16 an hour, an 8.2 percent increase from $14.79. Leerar will be moving into a higher level position as the city is hiring a new Public Works employee, so Arndorfer said he’ll be at $16 an hour and once he completes his training and certification he’ll get another increase to $17 an hour.