Britt considering buying golf course

A golf course is a big amenity for communities in North Iowa, with many communities including Clear Lake, Britt, Garner, Forest City and Lake Mills having their own golf courses.
Such an amenity can be difficult to maintain and keep financially stable, though.
The Britt Golf Course is asking the Britt City Council to buy it due to financial circumstances and the course’s inability to maintain itself for much longer.
The course is owned and run by a non-profit group formed solely for the golf course in 1966.
The high school golf program uses the facility for practice and meets in addition to the golf course’s own youth golf program.
The golf course averages about 100 members a year, according to the golf course board president, John Weiland.
Membership annual rates are, in the first three months of the year, $600 for families, $375 for a single adult, $250 for a young single adult (ages 19 through 25) and $125 for a minor. Past April 1, the family and single adult membership fees are raised to $650 and $425, respectively.
The golf course group took out a loan in 2005 to purchase several lawn mowers for the maintenance of the golf course, which requires specific mowers for each type of field, according to Weiland.
However, the loans progressed and snowballed from there, and now the course owes nearly $160,000 to the bank and is unable to pay it and maintain the golf course.
Lynn Patterson, the treasurer for the golf course board, said the main issue for the course was trying to run a restaurant, which turned into an expensive endeavor between providing a good and delicious meal at a reasonable price, finding good management and trying to drum up a lot of community interest in the restaurant.
“That’s not our strength,” she said.
Additionally, golf is changing and people don’t really go out to spend hours on the golf course anymore, she said.
“Adults used to go out and do golf for them, but now they tend to follow their kids until the kids leave home, and so I think using that facility for something besides golf is what we need to do,” Patterson said.
The golf course has had a lot of support from the bank and the insurance company, which Patterson said she was really impressed by.
“They’re very supportive, but they can only loan and re-loan so many times,” she said.
If the city did not buy the golf course, Patterson said she didn’t know if it would sit empty until an individual bought it and ran it.
“But individuals who have looked at it are afraid of that real estate loan,” she said.
Patterson said she did not know if the golf course would make it unless members, who have already been donating money beyond their membership fees, really kick in some more money.
Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said the golf course came to the city council a few months ago, asking the council to purchase the golf course for the amount of debt they have.
“With that then, the city would take ownership of the course and lease it back to a non-profit group to manage,” Arndorfer said.
There would be a new board on the non-profit golf course group that includes two city council members, so the city has a strong voice in how they spend money, according to Arndorfer.
If the city did not take over that debt, the golf course board told the city council the course would not be able to keep functioning, Arndorfer said.
“They weren’t bringing in enough money to pay the loans and remain operational,” he said. “So with the city taking over the debt, they would have enough money operationally to keep the course running. It’s just when they have $12,000 a year in loan payments, that’s a lot for them to keep going.”
Garner did the same thing about seven years ago, and it’s been successful for them, according to Arndorfer.
The Britt City Council will hold a town hall meeting 7 p.m. March 3 in the Council Chambers to discuss the city possibly buying the golf course.
