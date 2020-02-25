Britt considering buying golf course

“But individuals who have looked at it are afraid of that real estate loan,” she said.

Patterson said she did not know if the golf course would make it unless members, who have already been donating money beyond their membership fees, really kick in some more money.

Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said the golf course came to the city council a few months ago, asking the council to purchase the golf course for the amount of debt they have.

“With that then, the city would take ownership of the course and lease it back to a non-profit group to manage,” Arndorfer said.

There would be a new board on the non-profit golf course group that includes two city council members, so the city has a strong voice in how they spend money, according to Arndorfer.

If the city did not take over that debt, the golf course board told the city council the course would not be able to keep functioning, Arndorfer said.

“They weren’t bringing in enough money to pay the loans and remain operational,” he said. “So with the city taking over the debt, they would have enough money operationally to keep the course running. It’s just when they have $12,000 a year in loan payments, that’s a lot for them to keep going.”