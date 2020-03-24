Beverly Alice Huff

February 16, 1935 - March 16, 2020

Private graveside services for Beverly Huff were held on Friday, March 20th at Evergreen Cemetery in Wesley.

Beverly Alice Huff was born February 16, 1935, in Britt, Iowa, the daughter of Otto and Alice (Smidt) Dallman. She grew up near Hutchins and later graduated from the Britt High School in 1952.

Beverly was united in marriage to Eugene Huff on September 30, 1955, at the First Lutheran Church in Britt, Iowa, shortly after he was honorably discharged from the United States Army. The couple started farming in 1956 in the Wesley area and continued until retiring in 2000. They remained on the farm until moving to Algona in March of 2009.

She enjoyed being on the farm and helping Gene however she could. Bev also enjoyed reading, flowers, gardening and quilting, especially her quilting group at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Beverly died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home in Algona, Iowa. She was 85.

She is survived by her siblings, Don and Dorothy Dallman of Britt; Louis and Kae Dallman of Kanawha; Emily Eisenmann of Swea City. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.