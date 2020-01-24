Become a Soil and Water Conservation commissioner

If you are eligible to be a candidate for election in Mitchell County, you are eligible to run for commissioner of the Mitchell Soil and Water Conservation District.

Up to two commissioners may live in any one township. All townships are open except for Cedar East. Five commissioners are elected at general elections on a nonpartisan basis for staggered, four-year terms. There will be two terms ending on Dec. 31, 2020.

As a commissioner, you'll help decide the direction of soil and water conservation programs in the county, and have the opportunity to influence state and national conservation programs.

You will be reimbursed for expenses and protected from personal liability. Commissioners are expected to take part in regular monthly meetings, become knowledgeable of the SWCD laws and programs, develop and carry out soil and water resource conservation plans, and help direct financial incentives programs.

Nominating petitions can be picked up from the district office at 1529 Main St., Osage. or the county auditor's office.

The next general election is Nov. 3, 2020. Nomination papers need to be signed by 25 electors and filed with the Mitchell County Auditor by 4 p.m. on March 20.

Questions regarding becoming a commissioner may be directed to Mitchell County SWCD at 641-732-5504, ext. 3.

