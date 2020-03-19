Area girls basketball MVPs

With plenty of time on all of our hands with the high school, college and professional sports all on hiatus, now is the perfect time to remember what was a very entertaining winter sports season.
Five Globe Gazette area teams made it to the state tournament this season, and while none walked away with a title, plenty of historic and memorable moments occurred down at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
This list is the North Iowa girls basketball MVPs. While it isn’t a requirement that a player be on a state tournament team, most of the following list is comprised of the girls who made the biggest impact on a team that made some postseason noise.
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
The Golden Bears have known for several years that Crooks was coming, but no one could have predicted the dominant freshman year that she had. Crooks finished third in the state in total scoring, with 626 points on the year, averaged 23.2 points per game, shot 70.7 percent from the field, and tied for the state lead with 320 rebounds. Crooks was named a first team All-State player, and on Tuesday, was named the Class 1A Player of the Year by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association. In the Golden Bears heartbreaking 65-63 loss to Newell-Fonda in the state finals, Crooks scored 34 points.
Sara Faber, Clear Lake
The Lions' star senior led the team in scoring with 449 total points, averaged 17.3 points per game, shot 50.9 percent from the field, and finished with 90 steals.
Faber was named a Class 2A First Team All-State player, finished as the program's all-time leading scorer, and guided the Lions to their first win at the state tournament in program history.
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
For the second consecutive year, Leerar was the driving force behind a state tournament run for the Eagles. Leerar led the team with 533 points, averaged 19.7 points per game, shot 46.5 percent from the field, finished second on the team with 134, and had a team high 127 assists and 96 steals.
You have free articles remaining.
Leerar, along with senior teammate Amanda Chizek was named a First Team All-State player, and was named to the Class 2A All-Tournament team. With one year left in her high school career, Leerar will surely be motivated to get the state title that has so far eluded her.
Sidney Brandau, Osage
Brandau is never the loudest player on the court, but she was unquestionably the most dominant in nearly every game the Green Devils played. Along with junior Dani Johnson, Brandau led Osage to a 24-3 season, and a berth in the Class 2A state title game.
Brandau led the team with 465 points, a 53.5 percent shooting average, 210 rebounds and 60 blocks, along with 84 assists and 58 steals., and was named a Class 2A First Team All-State player.
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan
Though Joyce was overshadowed at times by the dominant play of fellow Golden Bears' freshman Audi Crooks, she deserves recognition as one of the best players in the state. Joyce put up an impressive 475 points on the season, shot 43.2 percent from the field, led the team with 65 3-pointers, had 63 assists, and a team leading 109 steals. She scored a team high 23 points in Garrigan's 69-37 state semifinal win over Marquette Catholic.
Joyce was named a Class 1A First Team All-State Player, and with she and Crooks taking the team to its first ever state title game in their freshman year, the Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.
Honorable Mention
• Anna Deets, Mason City
• Amanda Chizek, West Hancock
• Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar