Area girls basketball MVPs

With plenty of time on all of our hands with the high school, college and professional sports all on hiatus, now is the perfect time to remember what was a very entertaining winter sports season.

Five Globe Gazette area teams made it to the state tournament this season, and while none walked away with a title, plenty of historic and memorable moments occurred down at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This list is the North Iowa girls basketball MVPs. While it isn’t a requirement that a player be on a state tournament team, most of the following list is comprised of the girls who made the biggest impact on a team that made some postseason noise.

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan