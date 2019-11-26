{{featured_button_text}}
Newman Catholic girls basketball at Lake Mills, Postponed

West Hancock girls basketball at Clarion-Goldfied-Dows, Rescheduled to Feb. 3

St. Ansgar boys basketball vs. Lake Mills, Postponed

St. Ansgar girls basketball at Riceville, Rescheduled to Jan. 18. 

Forest City girls basketball vs. Algona, Postponed

Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Charles City, Postponed

Newman Catholic girls at Lake Mills, Postponed

Bishop Garrigan boys at St. Ansgar, Cancelled

Bishop Garrigan girls at St. Edmond, Rescheduled to Dec. 2

North Butler boys basketball at St. Ansgar, Cancelled

Rockford boys basketball at St. Ansgar, Cancelled

Waldorf women's basketball at Northwestern College, Postponed

Check back for further updates

