Anne Hanna

December 12, 1920 - December 16, 2019

Anne was born on December 12, 1920 in Worth County to Louis P Madson and Ida (Hove) Madson. She remained vibrant throughout her later years until her death, celebrated her 99th birthday recently and then passed away on December 16, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be held later in the spring at the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, Iowa.

Anne graduated from Northwood High School, attended Waldorf College and obtained her B.S. degree in elementary education from Drake University. She was a teacher in Worth, Hancock and Winnebago counties including Woden and Thompson schools.

Anne had three children during her marriage to Harley Koehler and one child from her marriage to Allan Hanna. Anne and Allan were married 59 years, lived on a farm near Woden and moved to Forest City during retirement.