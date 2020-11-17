Alfred “Al” Klipping

June 30, 1934-October 3, 2020

WAVERLY-Alfred “Al” Klipping was born on June 30, 1934 in Washington, Iowa. He was adopted as a young boy by George and Lillian Klipping. His mother passed away shortly after he was adopted, leaving his dad to raise him as a single parent. He lived on farms in Forest City and Rake and graduated from Rake High School in 1953.

He enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, spending his time as an aircraft mechanic. It was while he was stationed in New Jersey he met the love of his life. He and Doris Applegate were married on February 28, 1959, at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1960.

He moved his young family from New Jersey to a farm in Winnebago County, Iowa in 1960 and farmed it until 1985, raising three sons and a daughter. After he quit farming he went to work at Southtown Lumber in Forest City, Iowa. After retiring from there, he went to work at Forest City Ace Hardware and when that was sold to Bomgaars, he continued working with them into his early 80's.

In 2002, they moved to Corwith, Iowa. Doris lost a battle with cancer in 2010. Al moved to Waverly in 2018, and he passed away on October 3, 2020 due to complications from dementia.