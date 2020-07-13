205 Britt, Forest City businesses benefit from federal COVID-19 loans

“It helped provide necessary cash flow during the times when we were either closed or just barely opening, so it gave us necessary cash flow to make it through this far,” he said.

Though the PPP loan helped offset the payroll and cash flow, it was not enough to free up some money for some programs, as the YMCA was either not operating or just operating very little with nearly no programs and was even closed for seven weeks, only offering childcare with the support of the loan, Mielke said.

“Even though there was some monies coming in, it was nearly not what it had been,” he said. “We dropped down to [childcare] was the only thing we were doing for seven weeks. The actual facility was closed, but we were running child care.”

The YMCA is slowly building its staff back up with the help of the extension to the end of the calendar year to meet the requirement for the loan to turn into a grant, according to Mielke.

For the loan to become completely forgivable, essentially a grant, the YMCA will have to bring back all its employees by the end of the year and use up all the loan money, otherwise whatever they didn’t use will remain as a loan or the YMCA will have to return what they didn’t use, according to Mielke.