142-year-old Britt barn faces destruction threat

“It sounded like to me that it’s going to take pretty much a whole new barn to bring it up to code … I don’t know what else to do other than to save as much as I can,” she said.

If Tyler rebuilds the barn, he could be out thousands of dollars, especially if the buyer then decides to demolish it instead, and if he demolishes it, the lot could lose some of its appeal to the buyer who may want the barn and its history.

Danise said they were looking into secret option No. 3, grandfathering the barn into the town or somehow making it a historical landmark for the city.

“And what’s so funny is the barn is the barn,” Danise said. “It’s not really our fault that the city built around the barn. I mean, it was there – you know, the way we kind of feel is that it really should be grandfathered in because I can’t help it that the city built further, further into town. I mean, there were homes that weren’t there that are there now.”

The problem is figuring out how to get that done within the time allowed by the city to either fix the barn’s issues or tear it down – 60 days since the July 7 city council meeting.

“I don’t know if they would do that, what that would cost,” Danise said. “I think money is the issue here, which is very sad.”