142-year-old Britt barn faces destruction threat

Built from the ground up in the sloughs of the area around Britt, the old red barn has a special place in many residents’ hearts who’ve grown up around it.
Around the time the barn was built, on 560 Third St. NE, the village of Britt was also being built from a railroad station and officially became a city in 1881.
It’s been around long enough to see the village turn into a city and quadruple its population size, though with the way it was built without a concrete foundation, as barns were built nearly 150 years ago, it seemed it would almost tumble over from swaying in every storm.
Now the barn’s age has become much more apparent, and the city has taken notice.
The old barn, built in 1878, has recently been abated by the City of Britt, and due to structural and roof damages, it must either be nearly completely rebuilt or fully taken down.
In 1968, Jerry Peterson bought the lot with the barn on it from Robert Schoneman, and now Peterson’s grandson, Tyler Silber, owns the place.
Tyler is trying to sell the lot, which has a house and the barn on it, but someone complained about the old barn, and so the city had to send Tyler an abatement notice on it.
The biggest issue is a bunch of woodchucks living in the barn along with the structural issues, including the roof, which has the original shingles beneath the tin, requiring repair or a brand new roof, and its dirt foundation, according to Danise Silber, Peterson’s daughter and Tyler’s mother.
“It sounded like to me that it’s going to take pretty much a whole new barn to bring it up to code … I don’t know what else to do other than to save as much as I can,” she said.
If Tyler rebuilds the barn, he could be out thousands of dollars, especially if the buyer then decides to demolish it instead, and if he demolishes it, the lot could lose some of its appeal to the buyer who may want the barn and its history.
Danise said they were looking into secret option No. 3, grandfathering the barn into the town or somehow making it a historical landmark for the city.
“And what’s so funny is the barn is the barn,” Danise said. “It’s not really our fault that the city built around the barn. I mean, it was there – you know, the way we kind of feel is that it really should be grandfathered in because I can’t help it that the city built further, further into town. I mean, there were homes that weren’t there that are there now.”
The problem is figuring out how to get that done within the time allowed by the city to either fix the barn’s issues or tear it down – 60 days since the July 7 city council meeting.
“I don’t know if they would do that, what that would cost,” Danise said. “I think money is the issue here, which is very sad.”
Peterson and his wife had moved to the barn with their three boys when Danise was born in 1968, so she has lived with the barn all her life, she said.
While Peterson owned it, the old red barn became known as the Peterson Pet Farm, with its sheep, horses and goats, and the grade school used to take tours up there, Danise said.
When Tyler bought the place in 2016, he intended to stay there, according to Danise, but life happens and now he’s trying to sell it and deal with the abatement at the same time.
“I guess our biggest thing is we’re really hoping a family member wouldn’t take it down, or we wouldn’t have to take it down,” she said. “If there was something we could do to be able to let it stay there…”
Danise and Tyler brought their plight to the July 7 city council meeting, where the city council had decided to give them that extension to 60 days, rather than keep the time limit to its usual 30 days, starting July 7.
At the meeting, Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson said the family wasn’t denying the barn has structural issues, but the problem was finding a good solution for them, so it’s structurally sound within city ordinance but also so it doesn’t jeopardize them trying to sell it.
Their time frame was paused until they met with Anderson, and Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer suggested they be given the time extension for them to figure out what they will do about the barn.
Shortly after receiving the abatement notice, Danise made a post on Facebook with several of her old pictures of the barn and inviting people to take pictures of or by the barn before it is taken down.
“It’s not just a barn to some of us,” she wrote. “It was our childhood. A place where stories were told and secrets shared. It sheltered many animals from the sun, the rain, the wind and the snow. It was a place where a colt named Wild Fire was born, and where we said goodbye to an old pony named King Tony. It was the place where my love for animals bloomed. Oh how we love that old red barn. We will try not to be sad, but thankful we had that old red barn.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
