Britt woman injured in Hancock County one-vehicle accident near Hutchins

A 37-year-old Britt woman was injured and transported to Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt following a one-vehicle car accident on July 29 at 560 225th Street in Hutchins.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Mindy Nedved was eastbound on 225th, negotiating a curve, and lost control of her vehicle. The 2007 Ford Edge struck a utility pole and came to rest in a bean field at about 10:12 a.m.