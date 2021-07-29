 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Britt woman injured in Hancock County one-vehicle accident near Hutchins
0 comments

Britt woman injured in Hancock County one-vehicle accident near Hutchins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old Britt woman was injured and transported to Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt following a one-vehicle car accident on July 29 at 560 225th Street in Hutchins.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Mindy Nedved was eastbound on 225th, negotiating a curve, and lost control of her vehicle. The 2007 Ford Edge struck a utility pole and came to rest in a bean field at about 10:12 a.m.

The Britt Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff's Department, and West Hancock Memorial Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

Iowa State Patrol logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News