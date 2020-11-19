Britt water treatment plant, tower project discussed at Britt Council meeting

Arndorfer said that water rates will need to be increased to assist in paying for the new water tower and water treatment plant. However, the Council then established a town hall meeting for 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

“We want to have a town hall meeting, where our residents can ask questions or voice any concerns they may have regarding the new plant, the water tower or increase in rates. We intend on this to be a virtual meeting, due to the current pandemic,” said Arndorfer.

The town hall will include a slide show walking residents through the changes that are going to be made. It will happen during the first city council meeting in December.

Sawyer noted that more stringent IDNR standards prompted tough decisions that will provide for much higher water quality. She said the existing water plant cannot remove the extra things that IDNR will not allow, such as iron, manganese, and other harmful metals.

"Our water tower is over 100 years old," said Sawyer. "We are well beyond the useful life on both the tower and the wastewater treatment plant."

In other business:

• Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson reported that new vehicle wraps have been completed on all of the police vehicles.

• Anderson also recommended Josh Trulson for an open police officer position. Trulson is a local Britt resident with a strong military police background. The Council unanimously approved the hire of Trulson.

