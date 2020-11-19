Britt water treatment plant, tower project discussed at Britt Council meeting

A lot was revealed about the Britt water treatment plant and tower project during the public hearing portion of the Britt City Council meeting on Nov. 17.
A public hearing was held regarding the use of state environmental funds for its Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) project for the water treatment plant improvement and water tower.
Engineer Wes Brown of Bolton & Menk provided an environmental review of the project, in which the city plans to construct a new water treatment facility with a gravity filtration and reverse osmosis processes to provide high-quality soft water to customers.
Along with that came the news that water rates would increase significantly in order to pay for the project.
It was announced during the hearing that the city intends to pass a new ordinance which describes how water and sewer rates will be adjusted independently as required to pay for the costs associated with the individual utilities.
City ordinance currently ties the water and sewer rates to each other, but sewer rates are not expected to increase as significantly as water rates.
The Council announced that any new water and sewer rates have not been finalized, but provided some estimates of what new rates could look like.
The existing water rate is $4.96 per 1,000 gallons for the first 20,000 gallons and $4.25 beyond that amount.
New rates are anticipated by October 2021 with a potential service charge of $20 per month and usage charge of $11 per 1,000 gallons. Monthly usage of 4,000 gallons of water currently costs $19.84 and the cost for the same monthly usage could rise to $64 under future rates.
The city plans to increase rates incrementally, rather than all at once over the next year.
The new treatment facility is to be constructed on the site east of the existing water treatment facility location. Rehabilitation of the existing treatment facility was not considered viable due to the age and condition of the existing treatment facility, as well as the building requirements for the new equipment.
Brown noted that central water softening will allow most customers to reduce or discontinue use of water softeners in their homes and businesses.
In addition, the City plans to construct a 150,000-gallon single-pedestal water tower just north of the existing 100,000-gallon multi-legged tower, which would be demolished.
Rehabilitation of the existing tower was not considered sufficient because of its age and condition. The new tower will improve water flow and fire protection throughout the city.
City Administrator Debra Sawyer reported to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer that no written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of Britt regarding the authorization of the use of State Revolving Funds Environmental Clearance for the IDNR project. In addition, no oral objections were noted at the hearing regarding the use of State Revolving Funds.
Arndorfer said that water rates will need to be increased to assist in paying for the new water tower and water treatment plant. However, the Council then established a town hall meeting for 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.
“We want to have a town hall meeting, where our residents can ask questions or voice any concerns they may have regarding the new plant, the water tower or increase in rates. We intend on this to be a virtual meeting, due to the current pandemic,” said Arndorfer.
The town hall will include a slide show walking residents through the changes that are going to be made. It will happen during the first city council meeting in December.
Sawyer noted that more stringent IDNR standards prompted tough decisions that will provide for much higher water quality. She said the existing water plant cannot remove the extra things that IDNR will not allow, such as iron, manganese, and other harmful metals.
"Our water tower is over 100 years old," said Sawyer. "We are well beyond the useful life on both the tower and the wastewater treatment plant."
In other business:
• Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson reported that new vehicle wraps have been completed on all of the police vehicles.
• Anderson also recommended Josh Trulson for an open police officer position. Trulson is a local Britt resident with a strong military police background. The Council unanimously approved the hire of Trulson.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!