Britt VFW Auxiliary to fill care packages for 1133rd Transportation Company

Britt VFW Auxiliary.jpg

Britt VFW Auxiliary Members are shown with National Guardsmen prior to their deployment.

 Contributed Photo

This holiday season, the Britt VFW Auxiliary will be packing Christmas care packages for the 1133rd Transportation Company, who were recently deployed to Poland.

Approximately 160 National Guardsmen left Mason City on Nov. 6 for Fort Hood before continuing on to Poland.

The Britt auxiliary members are accepting items and monetary help for the packages. They will be at the Britt Veterans Building from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to accept and pack donations.

The Britt auxiliary members thank everyone in advance for providing the help and resources needed to support the military.

