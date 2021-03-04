 Skip to main content
Britt VFW Auxiliary invites prospective VFW members to March 15 meeting
Britt VFW Auxiliary invites prospective VFW members to March 15 meeting

Britt VFW Auxiliary

On Feb. 27, Britt VFW Auxiliary member Jean A. Perkins attended a coffee and camaraderie event for area veterans at the the Mason City National Guard Armory. She passed out Auxiliary flag key rings to all who attended.

The Britt VFW Auxiliary will meet at 1:30 p.m. on March 15 at the Britt Veteran's Building. 

This meeting is open to members and persons interested in becoming members of the Dean Welsh VFW, Post 4370.

Prospective membership is for family members who have had a veteran that served during a military conflict. The Britt Auxiliary Post has continued to send care packages and supports veterans and their families, the National Home for Children, volunteerism, scholarships, youth activities, Buddy Poppies, and media news on veterans issues, to name a few.

The local VFW Post is continues making flag key rings for veterans. Annual membership cost is $15. The Dean Welsh VFW Post 4370 accepts donations to help with many other projects. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.

