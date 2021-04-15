Britt to host Live Healthy Iowa 5K run, walk events on May 1

Britt is one of nine Iowa cities and two counties participating in the 2021 Live Healthy Iowa 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. on May 1.

Packet pickup and on-site registration will take place at Lions Park in Britt.

Registration fee is $30 now through April 25 or on-site the day of the event. Registration includes a T-shirt while supplies last, race number, finisher medal, post-race refreshments, and the opportunity to win door prizes.

Adult 10-week Wellness Challenge participants will receive $10 off the registration fee and must present a confirmation email if registering on-site.

A 1K kids run for ages 12 and younger will follow at 9 a.m. on May 1. Registration fee for the kids run is $5 and includes a T-shirt while supplies last, finisher medal, and post-race refreshments.

In addition, a virtual 5K run/walk will be held for individuals who are not ready or able to join the event in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0