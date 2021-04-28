Britt students receive Central College scholarships

Three Britt students have been awarded scholarships at Central College in Pella.
Sydney Burgardt of Britt received the the Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship. Tristan Hunt and Tate Hagen of Britt received the Journey Scholarship.
Central's annual scholarship celebration was scheduled for April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible.