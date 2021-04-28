 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Britt students receive Central College scholarships
0 comments

Britt students receive Central College scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three Britt students have been awarded scholarships at Central College in Pella.

Sydney Burgardt of Britt received the the Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship. Tristan Hunt and Tate Hagen of Britt received the Journey Scholarship.

Central's annual scholarship celebration was scheduled for April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News