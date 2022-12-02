Britt’s Frozen Frolic, Parade of Trees scheduled for Dec. 8-10

Frozen Frolic in downtown Britt will be held Dec. 8-10. There will be extended hours and specials at some local businesses.

Another Britt holiday event, the Parade of Trees, will be held on the same dates at the Britt Library. Prizes will be awarded. Britt residents are asked to consider displaying a tree, which may be personal or for a business. Trees may be 2-4 feet tall, lighted or not.

Trees may be dropped off at the library starting on Dec. 6. They must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the latest. Trees may be picked following the event on Dec. 12.