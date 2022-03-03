Britt residents may register children for Egg My Yard event through April 1

The Hancock County Learning Center in Britt will hold an "Egg My Yard" event for kids who want to wake up to a yard full of stuffed Easter eggs on Easter Sunday April 17.

Parents may purchase the number of stuffed eggs they'd like for their children. Cost is $10 for 12 eggs with fundraiser proceeds going to support the nonprofit center.

Learning center staff will hide the eggs in participants' front yard on Easter eve April 16. If rain or snow is predicted for Easter Sunday, Easter eggs will be placed in a basket at the front door rather than in the yard. In addition to parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors are also encouraged to register children for the Egg My Yard event.

Entrants must register their name, children's names, phone number, and an address within the West Hancock Community School District for delivery of the eggs. Orders are due by April 1 and may be emailed to aaeekhoff@gmail.com or dropped off at the Hancock County Learning Center, 110 5th Street NW in Britt. If they have additional questions, registrants may contact Amanda Eekhoff at 641-860-0166 or the above email.

