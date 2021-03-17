Britt Public Library plans April 14 community-wide book discussion

The Britt Public Library is promoting the exchange of ideas regarding the novel “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger.

As a recipient of the Libraries Transforming Communities grant, the library began distributing copies of the book to all interested members of the public earlier this month as part of its One Book – One Britt campaign, according to a release.

The discussion will be held at the library on at 7 p.m. on April 14. The author will be joining the conversation. Books are available to pick up at the library.

According to the release, the library book club is intended to bring community-wide discussion. Krueger’s story is an American saga, set in Minnesota during the Great Depression. It shows how the American landscape connects us all and makes us whole.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0