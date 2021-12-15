Britt Public Library announces community's winners in 2021 Parade of Trees

Members of the community toured, viewed, and voted on their favorite trees at the annual Parade of Trees in the Britt Public Library on Dec. 9-11.

This year's winners include the LaRae Haugland memory tree in first place, the Summit House gnome tree in second, and the Lucinda McClellen and Carol Rork Meals on Wheels tree in third place.

Area children that voted chose the Sanjuana Del Real balloon tree as their Kids' Choice.

Library staff said the event has been held for about five years, but it was not held in the library last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at the Westview Care Center in Britt with voting on about a half dozen trees done online during COVID-19. Staff said the residents of Westview enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to do that, but it was good to get back to a traditional event this year.

Britt's Parade of Trees started in conjunction with the Fireman's soup supper in its first year with about a dozen decorated trees in the back of city hall during the fundraising event. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, it had less than a dozen trees this year, but many adults and children came to vote on their favorite trees in person. Voting started at noon on Dec. 9 and ran through the Fireman's soup supper on Dec. 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0