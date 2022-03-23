Britt property owners to see large drop in levy taxes with city's 2023 budget

Britt property owners can celebrate a substantial tax levy break after the Britt city council approved its proposed 2023 fiscal year budget on March 22.

Following a public hearing and council special-meeting vote, there will be a $2.17 decrease in the city's tax levy for regular property. City administrator/clerk Elizabeth Ibarra said it is in large part due to one of the city's bond notes dropping off the books. She said it is the end of bonding service for a 2012 special assessment for street improvements.

"I know that residents have been wanting that for a while," Ibarra said. "The city was able to provide that this year. We are pleased about that."

The general fund tax levy rate on regular property will now be 16.19913 per $1,000 taxable valuation in the upcoming budget year. It will be 3.00375 on agricultural land. Taxes collected from property levy in 2023 will be $1.08 million, which is down from $1.13 million in 2022.

Ibarra said the tax levy rates in the 2022 fiscal year budget have been 18.37500 for regular property and 3.00355 for agricultural land. She said that there were no written or oral comments on the new budget.

"We are super grateful to Cindy Kendall with CKendall Consulting, who was able to navigate us through the budget," said Ibarra, who has served in her current position since Feb. 1. "She's amazing. She's a city (budget) guru."

Large city budget expenditures include more than $2.0 million for capital projects. That is up from $403,000 for capital projects in the re-estimated fiscal year 2022 budget. Work is being undertaken on the city’s new municipal water system and treatment plant improvements.

Most other budget expense categories remained similar to the current year with community and economic development and general government costs each decreasing by approximately $100,000.

Total expenditures increase from $3.5 million in 2022 to $4.9 million in 2023. Total revenues are listed at $4.3 million. The new fiscal year is slated to begin on July 1 with a $1.57 million fund balance and end on June 30, 2023, with a $305,759 fund balance.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

