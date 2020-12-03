Britt prepares for water rate hikes

The Britt City Council on Dec. 1 announced notice of water rate increase amounts for municipal customers and approved a first reading of an ordinance for the proposed new rates, which now are planned to be implemented incrementally over more than a year.

Mayor Ryan Arndorfer stated that the Council has stretched out the approval process of Ordinance 505 for an increase in water rates.

It has also pushed back the original October and January timelines for starting incremental implementation of the new water rates to February 2021 when, if approved, the first phase of the new rates would go into effect on Feb. 1, 2021.

Arndorfer said this would provide time to raise public awareness and collect feedback from persons in the community.

A Britt Town Hall meeting regarding the water rates is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. It will be held virtually via Zoom as part of the next City Council meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with bill insert notices being sent to water customers.

New rates for residential property water service would be phased in as follows:

• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $9 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $5 per 1,000 gallons.