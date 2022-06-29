 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt Police Department recovers narcotics, files charges in drug investigation

Britt Police.jpg

Chief Mark Anderson and the Britt Police Department are in process of making positive changes to the changing department. Officer Ben Mehmen is a new officer taking on policing duties.

 Kaylee Schuermann

On June 28, the Britt Police Department announced the execution of a search warrant and recovery of narcotics recently in the 500 block of 3rd Street SE in Britt.

It followed a month-long investigation, in coordination with the Kanawha Police Department, according to a news release. The case officer was Ben Mehmen, who, along with Chief Mark Anderson, reported that the following charges were filed:

  • Possession of controlled substance.
  • Possession of paraphernalia.
  • Conspiracy with intent to deliver.
  • Misuse of nitrous oxide.
  • Animal neglect.

The names of person(s) charged have not been released. Chief Anderson noted that the person(s) of interest, with charges filed in this case, are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Mark Anderson

Anderson

 Mary Pieper
