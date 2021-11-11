Britt officials talk with Garner housing developer about possible agreement

At the Nov. 9 Britt City Council meeting, Mayor Ryan Arndorfer announced an interest of Crown Point Builders in potentially building groups of twin homes to serve as rental units in Britt.

"These would be what were called duplexes back in the day," Arndorfer said.

He said each side-by-side unit would have two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a one-stall garage based on a recent meeting with city officials. The construction would be similar to The Reserve housing development in Garner. The first phase of development in Garner included 12 units similar to what is being proposed for Britt.

"The fact that someone with such significant housing developments in a community next to us is interested in a project here is great," Arndorfer said.

Arndorfer said the company is working with the city to find appropriate ground for a development, which could be anywhere from at least three twin homes to six or eight. He said the company is seeking a site with accessible utilities and tax abatement. It could be up to a $1.2 million investment for Crown Point Builders.

The city is still in the process of working on a potential development agreement. Arndorfer noted that more information may be available and could come before the city council soon.

Crown Point Builders of 700 West Highway 18 in Garner has designed and built new homes, additions, and remodels since 1997.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

