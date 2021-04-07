Britt officials seek state authority to remove old water tower in disrepair

Britt officials are trying to avoid a potential dilemma with the city's 100,000-gallon elevated water tower of more than 82 years.
With the new water treatment plant construction slated to begin as early as this fall, the original plan was to demolish the town relic when that construction begins.
However, the water tower was flagged by the State Historical Preservation Office related to the state funding used for the city’s water projects.
City Administrator Deb Sawyer said it feels like the city is in a catch-22 scenario as the process of obtaining permission to demolish the tower drags on indefinitely. That process could entail the city needing to hire a professional to conduct a county-wide water tower survey, to help discount the need to maintain the corroded tower that is badly in need of repair.
“We are trying to find the easiest way for them to come in and say that it is just an old water tower,” said Sawyer after a March 29 meeting with officials of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and State Historical Preservation Office did not provide an instant solution. “We are trying to determine what is most cost-effective to do.”
At its April 6 meeting, Britt City Council members and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer discussed options with Wes Brown, Bolton & Menk Tower Project Manager, after which they dismissed any possibility of a second option to relocate the old tower to a city park and repaint it.
“You can darn near build a new one for the price it would cost to move this,” said Brown, who added he had contacted many contractors about moving it and none of them would do it because of its condition and the fact that it is riveted, which can cause a wide range of issues when loosened, especially with existing corrosion. If you leave it in place, there will still be maintenance and it has lead-based paint, he noted.
Brown then located an expert contractor in Kentucky, who provided an estimated price of about 80 percent of a new water tower. For comparison, the price tag for the city’s new 150,000-gallon elevated water tower, approved at the March 16 city council meeting, is more than $1 million.
Brown said the City of Fenton successfully conducted a county-wide survey of water towers about five years ago, but noted there could be lots of unwanted time and expenses associated with that alternative. Brown then noted a third option to take to the state, which is historically documenting it through photos, information, and saving portions of the existing water tower. He said another town in Iowa did this.
“We will gladly display some photographs in both the new treatment plant and City Hall,” Arndorfer said. “If a piece of that metal structure needs to be made into an art installation outside the new water plant, great.”
Arndorfer went on to say he is prepared to start talking to state legislators if the issue cannot be reasonably resolved. The council and mayor confirmed with Brown that the tower will not be removed and there will be an effort to memorialize it and gain authority to remove it. Both Arndorfer and Sawyer said state officials should not expect a municipality to spend a large amount of money for this.
“All we can do is try,” Brown said. “I think it is worth a first attempt. It still may require some historical research. It’s worth asking.”
Brown will respond to state officials that relocation is off the table. He will also work on arranging another meeting with state officials on the issue.
The good news is that the new water tower and treatment plant are not being constructed on the same site as the aging water tower, so construction of new water plant will not be delayed while a resolution is pending.
Other business:
• Library Director Linda Friedow informed the council that a new automatic ADA compliant door will be installed to the main entryway of the library. Automatic Door Group will do the work at a cost of about $2,500.
Friedow also announced that the library board is considering the elimination of fines for past-due library materials. However, materials used will still be collected. She said most fines have been waived this year during COVID-19 and while the elimination of fines has not been finalized, that is the direction it is going.
• Benjamin Mehen was sworn in as a new Britt police officer. Police Chief Mark Anderson said he will begin Iowa Police Academy training later this month. The council also approved the recommendation of Chief Anderson to offer an employment agreement to Lara Cram for another police officer position.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.