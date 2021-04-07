Britt officials seek state authority to remove old water tower in disrepair

“You can darn near build a new one for the price it would cost to move this,” said Brown, who added he had contacted many contractors about moving it and none of them would do it because of its condition and the fact that it is riveted, which can cause a wide range of issues when loosened, especially with existing corrosion. If you leave it in place, there will still be maintenance and it has lead-based paint, he noted.

Brown then located an expert contractor in Kentucky, who provided an estimated price of about 80 percent of a new water tower. For comparison, the price tag for the city’s new 150,000-gallon elevated water tower, approved at the March 16 city council meeting, is more than $1 million.

Brown said the City of Fenton successfully conducted a county-wide survey of water towers about five years ago, but noted there could be lots of unwanted time and expenses associated with that alternative. Brown then noted a third option to take to the state, which is historically documenting it through photos, information, and saving portions of the existing water tower. He said another town in Iowa did this.

“We will gladly display some photographs in both the new treatment plant and City Hall,” Arndorfer said. “If a piece of that metal structure needs to be made into an art installation outside the new water plant, great.”