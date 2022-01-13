Britt officials progressing in their search for new city administrator

Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer has announced that the city's search for a new city administrator/clerk is progressing following recent review of a good group of applicants by city officials.

After being on medical leave, former city administrator/clerk Debra Sawyer left the position late last year. Deputy city clerk Elizabeth Ibarra has served as the acting city clerk in the interim. Ibarra is a Britt native, who joined the city staff in June 2020.

In its job vacancy posted, the city asked for candidate qualifications that include a four-year college degree in public or business administration or related field as well as two or more years of experience in a public sector management position.

Arndorfer said that the city's personnel committee will soon be scheduling interviews with candidates for the position.

