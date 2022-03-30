Britt native, West Hancock grad Marcy Mayland fills deputy clerk vacancy

Two Britt natives now fill Britt’s city administrator and deputy clerk positions after Marcy Mayland officially began deputy clerk duties on March 23.

Mayland has worked at city hall since last November, filling in while city administrator Elizabeth Ibarra was on maternity leave and learning the ropes. She is well qualified for her new position, holding a bachelor’s degree in accounting and administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

“Most of the things I’ve already been doing are for this position,” Mayland said. “It includes working on water bills and delinquent notices, contacting people, and creating new accounts. I will learn payroll to serve as backup to Elizabeth. When I was hired for this position, it was really putting a name on the position instead of filling in.”

Mayland is the youngest daughter of Keith and Cindy Mayland of Britt. After city officials began advertising their need for another staff person in city hall, everything quickly fell into place for the 2012 West Hancock High School graduate.

“My mom talked to the mayor (Ryan Arndorfer) in the grocery store,” Mayland said. “I thought it would be a couple of days a month or week, then it just started happening. It just kind of all fell into place.”

Mayland came into city hall for training for 2-3 weeks before Ibarra’s maternity leave. At first, she came in a couple of day a week, but quickly progressed to full-time, manning the front desk, organizing and working on files, and addressing other daily needs. She foresees working to attain additional professional certifications/designations going forward.

City officials said Mayland has been a huge asset in organizing city hall and that it will be a tremendous benefit to the community to have city hall fully staffed once again.

It is now Mayland and Ibarra staffing city hall on a regular basis, but Mayland noted that it is a team effort along with public works staff, fire department personnel, library staff, and the mayor and city council members.

“Elizabeth and I work together very well,” Mayland said. “It has been a great dynamic between the two of us. We hope to continue to make this a friendly place for people to come and talk to us.

Mayland said she credits her former accounting teacher of several years, Linda Sanger, for pushing her to pursue a career in the accounting field. She noted that she enjoyed accounting projects in school such as pricing, ordering, and distributing T-shirts.

“I just knew accounting is a field where there will always be a need,” Mayland said. “I really love working with numbers. Linda Sanger was great at sharing the basics and real-life experiences. She pushed me to stay with accounting.”

Mayland said she has seven nieces and nephews, ranging from two weeks to 15 years old, who are an important part of her personal life.

“I spend a lot time with them and my sister, Melissa Abele,” she said. “We do puzzles, roller blading, go on walks, and spend time in the pool. Like Mayland, her parents, elder sister and brothers (Nate and Ryan) all continue to live in Britt. Her mother works at the notorious Cobbler Shop and her father is treasurer of the volunteer fire department in addition to farming. Mayland said she also utilizes her accounting expertise to provide some help with the farm books.

After attending West Hancock Elementary and Middle Schools, Mayland participated in volleyball, basketball, track, speech, and pep club at West Hancock High School. She was a class president and worked with elementary school special education students through the SES Kids program to assist specials needs students and their teachers.

Mayland participated in club volleyball for two years during her 2012-2016 UNI college career.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

