Britt native supports West Hancock sports from afar with books, podcast

“I will sell it again to raise money for the legacy fund, the Sanger-era book was 170 pages,” Krull said. “This will be a monster of a book. It is already more than 260 pages.”

Krull said he typically starts his podcast with a prepared introduction, sponsors, updates on West Hancock sports, and updates on larger school/community project(s) before promoting the legacy fund and introducing guests who are usually Britt/West Hancock athletes and coaches spanning many years.

“I touch base with them in advance and let them talk about whatever they want to talk about, Krull said. “We always end every podcast with “Go Eagles!”

He recently feared he may have signed son of Coach De Leon, John De Leon, up for his podcast too soon (about six months) after his father’s December 2020 death.

“John got emotional a couple of times during the episode," Krull said. “I started thinking I should have waited longer, but he said afterward that it help him work through some things and it was good.”

He also credited coaches Kevin Wilson and Jay Hiscocks, who broadcast West Hancock football games via KIOW, for their dedication and professionalism. It was their want of records and history that spurred Krull’s first book and now second book and podcast.