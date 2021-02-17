Britt native serves U.S. Navy shipyard surge for COVID-19 response

Petty Officer 1st Class Gabe Rounds, a 2003 graduate of West Hancock High School and native of Britt, is serving as a sailor at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine.
According to a U.S. Navy release, Rounds is part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) history. The mobilization is tied directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rounds is one of the reserve sailors deployed to the Navy’s four public shipyards as part of the Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) program. Established in 2005 to augment the Navy’s organic civilian shipyard workforce in times of need, SurgeMain has 2,200 enlisted reserve sailors and 240 reserve officers across 75 units.
“(The year) 2020 has been a year of uncertainty and chaos," Rounds said in the release. "Having the opportunity to jump into the fight and directly provide support to our Navy has been truly rewarding. The opportunity to physically see the results of our efforts is unbelievably motivating.”
Rounds was interviewed and featured in a Feb. 16 article of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. In that story, he said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Britt.
“Coming from a town built on hard work, discipline, teamwork and success have directly contributed to how I approach every day," Rounds said in the article. "In my childhood years, I was often lost in my own thoughts and desires, but those foundational principles combined with the routine and patriotism that was sharpened by the military, have produced the focus needed to carry out the mission.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Rounds knows he is a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Navy sailors' efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“While the initial call was a lot to digest, knowing that I am directly affecting the readiness of the fleet, I couldn't feel more proud of the mission at hand,” Rounds added.
Between mid-March and late June, up to 25 percent of the naval shipyards’ production workforce had been on administrative leave due to being at high risk for severe complications tied to the COVID-19 virus.
As a result, the four shipyards collectively experienced schedule impacts for most of the ships and submarines undergoing maintenance. This delayed maintenance work could result in delays to ship and submarine maintenance. The delays could cause disruptions to the Navy’s deployment schedules and require ships and sailors to remain forward-deployed for longer periods of time.
NAVSEA, the largest command within the Navy, oversees the construction, delivery and maintenance of all the Navy’s commissioned ships and operates four naval shipyards - Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Honolulu, Hawaii. Workers at each shipyards perform a vital role in national defense by performing maintenance on ships, submarines and aircraft carriers required for combat-ready fleet forces.
“Working in my shop, I am responsible for the rip-out, maintenance, re-installation and testing of integral submarine systems," Rounds said. "I enjoy working side by side with amazing sailors and shipyard workers while increasing the readiness of our Navy.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. Rounds is a strong cog in this wheel of defense.