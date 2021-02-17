Britt native serves U.S. Navy shipyard surge for COVID-19 response

Petty Officer 1st Class Gabe Rounds, a 2003 graduate of West Hancock High School and native of Britt, is serving as a sailor at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine.

According to a U.S. Navy release, Rounds is part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) history. The mobilization is tied directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rounds is one of the reserve sailors deployed to the Navy’s four public shipyards as part of the Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) program. Established in 2005 to augment the Navy’s organic civilian shipyard workforce in times of need, SurgeMain has 2,200 enlisted reserve sailors and 240 reserve officers across 75 units.

“(The year) 2020 has been a year of uncertainty and chaos," Rounds said in the release. "Having the opportunity to jump into the fight and directly provide support to our Navy has been truly rewarding. The opportunity to physically see the results of our efforts is unbelievably motivating.”

Rounds was interviewed and featured in a Feb. 16 article of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. In that story, he said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Britt.