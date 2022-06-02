Britt native DeVaul to perform during RAGBRAI stop in his hometown on July 27

The 2022 Britt RAGBRAI Committee has announced that Nashville recording artist, and Britt native, David DeVaul will perform at the city courtyard during the RAGBRAI visit on July 27.

DeVaul and his band will perform a variety of music for RAGBRAI workers and guests.

In 2018, DeVaul signed with Reviver Records. The former American Idol contestant has penned songs for Josh Gracin, Aaron Goodvin, and collaborated with producer OHKI to create a country/hip-hop flavored EP titled Dixieland. As a member of Reviver Publishing, DeVaul experimented with different genres like country, pop, soul, and hip-hop music.

DeVaul was drawn to music at an early age, leaning towards both rap and country music for the multitude of stories they tell. He honed his craft while working a number of odd jobs to help support his musical career, and wrote songs for Red Marlow from The Voice and Rayvon Owens from American Idol.

DeVaul has served on the board of 4:13 Strong. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping disenfranchised men get back on their feet by providing educational, vocational and life skills training to help them live productive and rewarding lives.

DeVaul is a 2006 West Hancock High School graduate who made it to the Hollywood round of American Idol in 2015 after auditioning for the show in Nashville. The Britt native is the son of Daniel and Brenda Smith.

After graduating from West Hancock, DeVaul moved to the Quad Cities and formed a band. Then he moved to Nashville where he attended Belmont University and dabbled in songwriting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0